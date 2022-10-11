Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money

By Poppy Watson
October 11 2022, 9.32pm Updated: October 11 2022, 9.48pm
An ATM machine.
An ATM machine.

Police have dispersed a crowd who flocked to a Dundee cash machine after it reportedly paid out double the requested amount to customers.

Officers were called to reports of a faulty ATM on Charleston Drive in the Lochee area at around 4.20pm on Tuesday.

One witness told The Courier a long queue formed as the machine dispensed “double what people were requesting”.

Police broke up the crowd before contacting the ATM’s operator.

Police confirm faulty Dundee cash machine has been turned off

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a faulty cash machine on Charleston Drive, Dundee, around 4.20pm on Monday.

“Officers attended and the crowd was dispersed.

“The manufacturer was contacted and the machine turned off.”

What should you do if a cash machine overpays?

It is an offence in Scotland under common law theft to keep cash accidentally dispensed from a cash machine.

The same principle applies in England and Wales under the 1968 Theft Act.

But UK banks don’t always enforce it.

Those who took extra money from a faulty cash machine in Dundee in 2011 were told by the operator that they would not have to return the extra money, although it was up to individuals’ consciences.

Dozens queued at the cash machine next to the Scotmid Co-op store on Fintry Road as word of the generous distributor spread.

