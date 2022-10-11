Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have dispersed a crowd who flocked to a Dundee cash machine after it reportedly paid out double the requested amount to customers.

Officers were called to reports of a faulty ATM on Charleston Drive in the Lochee area at around 4.20pm on Tuesday.

One witness told The Courier a long queue formed as the machine dispensed “double what people were requesting”.

Police broke up the crowd before contacting the ATM’s operator.

Police confirm faulty Dundee cash machine has been turned off

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a faulty cash machine on Charleston Drive, Dundee, around 4.20pm on Monday.

“Officers attended and the crowd was dispersed.

“The manufacturer was contacted and the machine turned off.”

What should you do if a cash machine overpays?

It is an offence in Scotland under common law theft to keep cash accidentally dispensed from a cash machine.

The same principle applies in England and Wales under the 1968 Theft Act.

But UK banks don’t always enforce it.

Those who took extra money from a faulty cash machine in Dundee in 2011 were told by the operator that they would not have to return the extra money, although it was up to individuals’ consciences.

Dozens queued at the cash machine next to the Scotmid Co-op store on Fintry Road as word of the generous distributor spread.