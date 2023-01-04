Police insist free bus passes ‘not cause’ of Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Police insist free bus passes ‘not cause’ of Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour

By James Simpson
January 4 2023, 5.30am Updated: January 4 2023, 9.59am
PC Alistair McGill and PC Lee Knox on patrol in Dundee city centre
PC Alistair McGill and PC Lee Knox on patrol in Dundee city centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Police in Dundee say free bus passes for young people are “not the cause” of anti-social behaviour problems in the city.

A number of incidents have been reported in the city centre in 2022 involving youngsters setting fires, vandalising property and abusing shop staff.

Police Scotland ramped up its patrols in the city centre in March in an attempt to tackle a “clear spike” in incidents.

It came as groups of teens aged between 13 and 17 had been gathering in groups of about 30 to 40 people at a time.

‘You’ll find there are other issues in a person’s life’

The introduction of free bus passes for those aged under 22 has been linked to anti-social behaviour by police in other parts of Scotland.

It has also been claimed that some Angus bus drivers are stopping the children using the passes due to concerns about behaviour, with some calling for a “radical rethink” of the Scottish Government policy.

But speaking to The Courier, as we went on patrol with officers to look at efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour, Sergeant Chris Grieve said: “You’ll generally find there are other issues going on in a person’s life, other than, ‘We’ve got a free bus pass, let’s go cause havoc’.

Inspector Alan Baird and Sergeant Chris Grieve.
Inspector Alan Baird and Sergeant Chris Grieve. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I generally don’t think that would be the mentality of it.

“Having a free bus pass in itself is not the cause of anti-social behaviour.”

Incidents reported on by The Courier this year include advertising screens and bus shelters being smashed and benches being vandalised.

‘Improvement’ since new policing team set up

But Sgt Grieve says things have “improved” since the new policing team was set up.

He said: “The staff who were getting the biggest grief were your McDonald’s and KFC staff.

“We have regular contact with him now.

“The feedback from them is, there’s a definitely an improving picture since the city centre team was started.”

Incidents of vandalism in Dundee city centre in 2022.
Incidents of vandalism in the city centre in 2022. Image: DC Thomson

Fellow officer Inspector Alan Baird says he believes the new policing model is now “working really well”.

He said: “You’ve got a community policing team based in the city centre, where they weren’t for a number of years.

“We’ve got challenges like any other public sector service with resources and funding.

Insp Baird, Sgt Grieve, PC Knox and PC McGill at City Square
Insp Baird, Sgt Grieve, PC Knox and PC McGill at City Square. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“It’s certainly been a lot better with the introduction of more patrols but there are flare-ups.

“It’s disappointing that people still choose to go and damage the city centre because that’s the area that all your visitors come into.

“We’re working with our multi agency partners (Dundee City Council and Hot Chocolate Trust) to try and get to the root of the problems.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Whyte was jailed for his behaviour at Ninewells emergency department. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison for man who attacked nurse and police officer in Ninewells
The closure of the store marked the end of an era for retail in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Arnotts in Dundee: When iconic city centre store closed for the final time
The Associates: Alan Rankine (right) with Billy Mackenzie
Alan Rankine: Tributes to musician who formed The Associates with Dundee's Billy Mackenzie
Jodie Hannan admitted assaulting her boyfriend. Image: Facebook
Dundee beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend by hair when romantic getaway turned nasty
The story of Brian MacKinnon's deception is told in My Old School. Image: Shutterstock.
Schoolboy imposter Brian MacKinnon claimed Dundee move rumbled his Brandon Lee identity
Miniature wooden family figurines stand near a money bag. The concept of savings. Budget planning. Distribution of profits. Financial management. Accumulation of funds. Family income; Shutterstock ID 1345006814; purchase_order: ; job:
Bank of Mum and Dad: Tayside expert shares tips on how to avoid it…
Gregg Wallace at Dundee's food festival in 2015.
Bid to save loss-making Dundee Flower and Food Festival as it faces the axe
5
Eden project head of experience Blair Parkin
Eden Project leader backs Dundee park and ride
5
People wearing costumes for the Broughty Ferry New Years Day Dook in 2008
In pictures: Broughty Ferry New Year's Day dippers through the decades
staff members at AIM, l to r, Jacqui McWalter, Lucy Reilly, Fiona Gibbs, Susan Kermally and Jenna Yule.
Dundee programme brings school to pupils struggling to attend due to poor mental health

Most Read

1
Jodie Hannan admitted assaulting her boyfriend. Image: Facebook
Dundee beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend by hair when romantic getaway turned nasty
2
Were you there in the City Square when the clock struck 12 and ushered in 2000?
Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium
3
The story of Brian MacKinnon's deception is told in My Old School. Image: Shutterstock.
Schoolboy imposter Brian MacKinnon claimed Dundee move rumbled his Brandon Lee identity
4
John Swinney outside the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
John Swinney ‘concerned’ over issues reported by guests before fatal Perth hotel fire
5
Manju Prasanna Perth Hotel Fire
Dad tells of moment he fled fatal Perth hotel fire with wife and daughter
6
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Flowers left outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Floral tribute left at scene of fatal Perth hotel fire as locals express shock
9
Scott McLaren has been traced safe and well.
Missing Kirkcaldy man found safe and well
10
The Associates: Alan Rankine (right) with Billy Mackenzie
Alan Rankine: Tributes to musician who formed The Associates with Dundee’s Billy Mackenzie

More from The Courier

Whyte Rose Terrace in Methil
Police seal Methil street after sudden death of man, 27
Large crowd of striking teachers at Perth High School
COURIER OPINION: Teacher strikes must be resolved before pupils fall further behind
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Tom Lomas is a judge at the 2023 Dairy Expo Picture shows; Tom Lomas. Unknown. Supplied by Dairy Expo Date; 03/01/2023
UK Dairy Expo announces leading judges
Michael McKenna helped Arbroath claim a stunning win in Dundee. Image: SNS
Michael McKenna says Arbroath's Dundee demolition could be pivotal as Angus side 'rediscover old…
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Dundee 'can't turn up and expect to win' - Lee Ashcroft's scathing assessment of…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan takes on Raith Rovers.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee's trip to Raith Rovers is suddenly a pivotal moment for the…
St Johnstone's James Brown.
St Johnstone players not affected by fans' Rangers Scottish Cup ticket fury, says James…
School buses from Madras College at Craigtoun Country Park.
Concern as fleet of empty Madras College buses travel through St Andrews every day…
Is your Tayside and Fife politician a landlord?
3
The Allies team that lined up against the Nazis might have included even more Scots players. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee United hero David Narey could have played with Pele in Escape to Victory

Editor's Picks

Most Commented