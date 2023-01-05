Broughty Ferry drivers to face diversions into next week as gas repairs continue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers in Broughty Ferry will face diversions into next week as repairs on a gas main continue.

The junction between Claypotts Road and Queen Street/West Queen Street has been shut since Christmas Eve after the gas leak was discovered.

Engineers have been working at the site close to the Occidental Bar since.

SGN has now told The Courier it hopes to have work at the four-way junction completed by the end of Thursday before it resurfaces the road.

However, Claypotts Road will remain shut between Queen Street and Brook Street – at the bridge over the railway line – for several more days.

Bradley Barlow, spokesperson for SGN, said: “We’ve completed our repairs on Queen Street in the Broughty Ferry area of Dundee, at its junction with Claypotts Road.

“The road will be resurfaced this week and the junction reopened as soon it is safe to do so.

“Due to further repair works in the area, we’ve temporarily closed Claypotts Road between its junctions with Queen Street and Brook Street.

“A signed diversion is in place. We hope to reopen the road next week.”