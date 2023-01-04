Hunt for two youths after five cars vandalised in Fintry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting for two youths after five cars were vandalised in the Fintry area of Dundee.

Officers say the vehicles were scratched while parked on Fintry Crescent on the night of December 28-29.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland says the damage was caused by “deep scoring with a sharp implement”.

Male youths ran from scene

A statement said: “Two male youths, described as about 5ft, of skinny build and wearing all dark clothing, were disturbed by residents and ran off from the scene.

“If you have any information that could assist us, particularly if you live in the immediate area and have private CCTV or video doorbells, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Information can also be given 100% anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 3445 of December 28.”