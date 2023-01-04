Race for Life Fife is back for 2023 – here’s how to sign up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The date has been announced for this year’s Cancer Research UK Race for Life Fife.

Several different events will be held at Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday May 14.

They include a 3k, 5k and 10k, starting at 10.30am.

And mud-splattered fun starts at noon with two Pretty Muddy obstacle courses – one for kids and one for adults.

All money raised will go to the national cancer charity.

And entry is half price for anyone who signs up before the end of January.

All you have to do to claim the discount is use the code RFL23NY.

‘Everyone has a reason to Race for Life’

This year marks the 30th Race for Life and all participants will receive a special medal.

It is the UK’s largest mass charity event.

And since it began in 1994, 10 million people have taken part and raised £920m to help fund research into cancer.

Some 33,200 people are diagnosed with the illness every year in Scotland

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman in Scotland said: “January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life. ”

How to sign up for Race for Life Fife

Lisa added: “Sadly, one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime.

“But support through events like Race for Life funds ground-breaking work to see more people surviving cancer.

“For some, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins.

“For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance.

“But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

To find out more or to sign up for Race for Life Fife, log on to raceforlife.org