Home News Fife

31 best pictures of Race for Life Kirkcaldy as 960 people take part in Fife fundraiser

By Claire Warrender
May 15 2022, 5.38pm
Almost 1,000 people took part in Race for Life in Kirkcaldy. Picture Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.

Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park was a sea of pink as more than 960 people lined up for this year’s Race for Life on Sunday.

Inspirational cancer survivor, mum-of-two Lesley-Ann Chessor, sounded the start horn as 10k participants hit the road.

The annual event also included 3k and 5k runs as well as the hugely popular Pretty Muddy obstacle course complete with mud pits and inflatable slides.

And there was even a Pretty Muddy race especially for children aged between five and 12.

In all, Race for Life Kirkcaldy participants raised more than £102,000 for Cancer Research UK, which will be used to help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Hundreds of people took part in Race for Life, Kirkcaldy. Picture Kenny Smith/DCTMedia.

Lesley-Ann was joined by husband Richard and children Crawford, nine, and seven-year-old Blaire.

The 40-year-old found out she had breast cancer on March 20, 2020, the day the UK went into lockdown.

Lesley-Ann Chessor with husband Richard and children Blaire and Crawford. Picture supplied by Cancer Research UK.

And she has since had a mastectomy and an operation to remove her lymph nodes.

She also underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy and 15 rounds of radiotherapy.

Race for Life raises millions for Cancer Research UK

The Crossford playgroup worker, is now in remission but was running in memory of friend Hanniffia McGrath, who she met during her treatment and who died last month.

“I Race for Life for Hanniffia and for everyone who today is facing cancer,” she said.

“I Race for Life to fund research which I hope will help beat cancer for future generations.”

Competitors got into the spirit of the day. Picture Kenny Smith/DCTMedia.
Participants get ready at the starting line. Picture Kenny Smith/DCTMedia.

Among the youngest competitors was seven-year-old Louis Stien, from Dunfermline, who was first to finish in the 3k event.

And 85-year-old Sheila Barnes of Cupar, who is being treated for cancer, joined her four daughters, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, in the 5k.

Between them, the family raised £2,450.

People of all ages and abilities took part. Picture Kenny Smith/DCTMedia.
Racers were grateful for support. Picture Kenny Smith/DCTMedia.
Scores of people got pretty muddy. Picture Kenny Smith/DCTMedia.

Lisa Adams of Cancer Research UK said: “The atmosphere at Race for Life Fife was hugely moving – full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.”

The Cancer Research UK Race for Life events raise millions of pounds for vital research into the disease.

Participants raced round the park. Picture Kenny Smith/DCTMedia.
Joy as people take part in the Pretty Muddy events. Picture Kenny Smith/DCTMedia.
Sisters Lily (9) and Hayley (7) Turner and cousin Adam Fraser at the end with their medals. Picture Kenny Smith/DCTMedia,
Great-gran Sheila Barnes, 85, with her family, who all did Race for Life. Picture supplied by Cancer Research UK.
Bert Angus, Elaine McAdam and Fiona Yeats of Glenturner Distillery. Picture supplied by Cancer Research UK
Families race together. Picture Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
A mud-splattered competitor. Picture Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Jumping over the inflatable obstacles. Pcture Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Having fun in the mud. Picture Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Some of the younger competitors. Picture Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Pretty Muddy competitors. Picture supplied by Cancer Research UK.
Covered in mud. Picture Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Sophie Rae is all smiles with her medal after completing Race for Life, Kirkcaldy. Picture Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Running for the finish line. Picture Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Competitors put their best foot forward. Picture Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Race for Life Kirkcaldy took place in Beveridge Park. Picture Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Race for Life Kirkcaldy raised more than £100,000. Picture Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Full of energy. Picture Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Getting Pretty Muddy in the Race for Life Kirkcaldy obstacle course. Picture Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Some ran in fancy dress. Picture Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Lesley and Crawford Chessor make their way past the pond. Picture Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Born to run at this year’s Race for Life Kirkcaldy. Picture Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
On the giant inflatable slide at Race for Life Kirkcaldy. Picture Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.

The 2020 Race for Life events were cancelled due to lockdown.

And last summer, ongoing restrictions saw the charity launch Race for Life at Home.

It encouraged people to run or walk 5k and share their pictures on social media.

The Dundee Race for Life takes place at Camperdown Park on June 19.

[[title]]

[[text]]

