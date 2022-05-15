Kinross man swings into Guinness World Record book

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kinross man swings into Guinness World Record book

By Hannah Ballantyne
May 15 2022, 6.18pm Updated: May 15 2022, 7.40pm
Richard Scott has broken the Guinness World Record for longest marathon on a swing
Richard Scott, 50, has broken the Guinness World Record for longest marathon on a swing.

A Kinross man has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon completed on a swing.

Richard Scott, 51, owner of Loch Leven Laundry, had dreamt of entering the record books since he was 14 years old.

His challenge began at 6:10am on Saturday May 14 before finishing at 6:30pm on Sunday night.

Guinness rules meant Richard was allowed a five-minute break for every hour on the swing, which he saved up in order to take a nap at around 3am.

Toilet breaks were permitted and he was allowed to snack from the swing.

To achieve the feat, he had to spend 36 hours on the swing, with the previous world record – in California two years ago – coming in at 34 hours.

‘It’s a dream come true’

Richard said: “I’m incredibly happy, it’s fantastic, it’s a dream come true.

“I’m tired but I’m feeling good. It’s fantastic, I’m ecstatic.

“I am delighted to have broken the record, I’ve finally done it.

“I couldn’t have done it without Caledonia Play and Kinross Rotary.

“My advice for anyone looking to break a record is that if you want to, go ahead and do it, it’s possible. Just go for it!”

VIDEO: The moment Richard’s marathon gets underway

He's off at 6.10

You may just be getting up this morning, but Richard has been up since 5.30 and preparing for his mammoth task of breaking the world record on a swing.Come down to the Loch Leven's Larder and give him support and encouragement.

Posted by Kinross and District Rotary Club on Friday, 13 May 2022

Richard is a member of the Rotary Club of Kinross and District and has the club’s full support in his endeavours.

He has been raising money in support of ‘Rotary Covid-19 Response to Vaccination’ and continued preventative measures worldwide against coronavirus.

The swing – custom made for him by a local company – was set up at the cricket pitch at Loch Leven’s Larder.

A lifelong ambition realised

Richard said: “I wanted to do this my whole life, I thought it would be fun.

“I didn’t know what the world record was, back then, but about a year ago I managed to find it.

Richard has wanted to break the record since he was 14-years old.

“The thought came back to me and I decided I had to do it. I applied to Guinness World Records.

“Lots of people have come to help me, and it’s amazing.”

Kinross and District Rotary club have been on hand for support.

Despite spending 36 hours on a swing, Richard says his body is holding up well.

He added: “It’s been good, the tops of my legs are a wee bit sore but apart from that I’ve been fine. It’s been a good experience.

“It’s been challenging, but it’s been really good. I’m very excited.

“My friends and family have been nervous, but very supportive.

“Everyone’s been great. It’s an amazing experience. What a ride!”

