Kinross man swings into Guinness World Record book

A Kinross man has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon completed on a swing.

Richard Scott, 51, owner of Loch Leven Laundry, had dreamt of entering the record books since he was 14 years old.

His challenge began at 6:10am on Saturday May 14 before finishing at 6:30pm on Sunday night.

Guinness rules meant Richard was allowed a five-minute break for every hour on the swing, which he saved up in order to take a nap at around 3am.

Toilet breaks were permitted and he was allowed to snack from the swing.

To achieve the feat, he had to spend 36 hours on the swing, with the previous world record – in California two years ago – coming in at 34 hours.

‘It’s a dream come true’

Richard said: “I’m incredibly happy, it’s fantastic, it’s a dream come true.

“I’m tired but I’m feeling good. It’s fantastic, I’m ecstatic.

“I am delighted to have broken the record, I’ve finally done it.

“I couldn’t have done it without Caledonia Play and Kinross Rotary.

“My advice for anyone looking to break a record is that if you want to, go ahead and do it, it’s possible. Just go for it!”

VIDEO: The moment Richard’s marathon gets underway

Richard is a member of the Rotary Club of Kinross and District and has the club’s full support in his endeavours.

He has been raising money in support of ‘Rotary Covid-19 Response to Vaccination’ and continued preventative measures worldwide against coronavirus.

The swing – custom made for him by a local company – was set up at the cricket pitch at Loch Leven’s Larder.

A lifelong ambition realised

Richard said: “I wanted to do this my whole life, I thought it would be fun.

“I didn’t know what the world record was, back then, but about a year ago I managed to find it.

“The thought came back to me and I decided I had to do it. I applied to Guinness World Records.

“Lots of people have come to help me, and it’s amazing.”

Despite spending 36 hours on a swing, Richard says his body is holding up well.

He added: “It’s been good, the tops of my legs are a wee bit sore but apart from that I’ve been fine. It’s been a good experience.

“It’s been challenging, but it’s been really good. I’m very excited.

“My friends and family have been nervous, but very supportive.

“Everyone’s been great. It’s an amazing experience. What a ride!”