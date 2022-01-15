Race for Life to return to Dundee and Kirkcaldy this year – sign up now for half price entry

An error occurred. Please try again.

Race for Life will return to Dundee and Kirkcaldy this year – and entry is half price if you sign up in January.

Cancer Research UK kicked off the new year by announcing the popular race will return to Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy on May 15.

And Dundee runners can join the Camperdown Park races on June 19.

Both events will include a 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy 5k and Pretty Muddy Kids.

Every year around 33,200 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland and half of people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Use the code to get 50% off entry fee

Lisa Adams. Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“January is the perfect time for people to commit to getting a little more active.

“By signing up to Race for Life, there the chance to raise money for life-saving research.”

The Race for Life events in Dundee and Kirkcaldy will follow current government guidance to protect against Covid-19.

And hand sanitiser will be provided.

Lisa added: “We hope none of our Race for Life events are cancelled in 2022 and will do everything we can to keep people safe.

“If we do have to cancel any of our events we will let participants know as soon as possible and they will be entitled to a full refund.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org.

Use the code RFL22J50 to get a 50% discount during January.