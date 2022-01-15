Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Race for Life to return to Dundee and Kirkcaldy this year – sign up now for half price entry

By Claire Warrender
January 15 2022, 7.40am
A previous Race for Life at Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy
Race for Life is back in Dundee and Kirkcaldy.

Race for Life will return to Dundee and Kirkcaldy this year – and entry is half price if you sign up in January.

Cancer Research UK kicked off the new year by announcing the popular race will return to Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy on May 15.

And Dundee runners can join the Camperdown Park races on June 19.

A previous Race for Life in Kirkcaldy. Picture Kenny Smith.

Both events will include a 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy 5k and Pretty Muddy Kids.

Every year around 33,200 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland and half of people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Use the code to get 50% off entry fee

Lisa Adams. Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“January is the perfect time for people to commit to getting a little more active.

“By signing up to Race for Life, there the chance to raise money for life-saving research.”

These competitors enjoyed the Race for Life in Dundee. Picture Steven Brown.

The Race for Life events in Dundee and Kirkcaldy will follow current government guidance to protect against Covid-19.

And hand sanitiser will be provided.

Lisa added: “We hope none of our Race for Life events are cancelled in 2022 and will do everything we can to keep people safe.

“If we do have to cancel any of our events we will let participants know as soon as possible and they will be entitled to a full refund.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org.

Use the code RFL22J50 to get a 50% discount during January.

