Dundee artist’s exclusive Robert Burns artwork to be launched at Burns Night event in Edinburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee artist’s new exclusive limited-edition artwork featuring Robert Burns is to be launched at a special Burns Night event in Edinburgh.

The artwork entitled “Burns – After Flaxman” 2023 has been made exclusively for the National Galleries of Scotland by Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design-based Professor Calum Colvin.

It will launch at a special musical event in the Scottish National Portrait Gallery, Edinburgh, on Wednesday January 25.

Performance of songs

The night will begin with an introduction from Imogen Gibbon, interim co-director of collection and research, followed by Professor Colvin talking about his new work from which his limited-edition print is taken.

A special one-off performance of songs by Robert Burns will then follow, set to music by various composers including works by Schumann, FG Scott, Tom Cunningham, Shostakovich and Benjamin Britten.

The performers are internationally celebrated Scottish opera singers Brian Bannatyne-Scott (bass), Beth Taylor (mezzo-soprano) accompanied by John Kitchen on piano.

Calum Colvin OBE RSA is a major contemporary Scottish artist whose work combines photography, painting, and installation, and often deals with issues of Scottish identity and culture.

Robert Crawford, the distinguished poet and biographer of Robert Burns, has composed a new poem celebrating Burns.

A copy of the poem will be available on the night for all ticket holders as a memento of the evening.

After the performance, attendees will be invited for a complimentary drink and a chance to meet the artist and performers.

Professor Colvin will be signing his books and his new Burns limited-edition print will be available for sale. There will be 15% off all purchases on the night.

How to get tickets

Ticket numbers, priced £20, are limited, and organisers expect high demand.

For ticket information go to www.nationalgalleries.org/ticket-purchase/68056

*For a full interview with Professor Calum Colvin about his life and career, see The Courier’s Weekend magazine of January 21.