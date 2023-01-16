Dundonian passengers raise concerns about road safety at station bus stop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundonian passengers raise concerns about road safety at station bus stop

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
January 16 2023, 5.01pm Updated: January 16 2023, 7.25pm
The bus stop at Dundee Railway Station. Photo supplied by Councillor Fraser Macpherson Date; 12/01/2023
The bus stop at Dundee Railway Station. Photo supplied by Councillor Fraser Macpherson Date; 12/01/2023

Dundonians catching buses to and from the city railway station have raised safety concerns about the lack of a bus bay outside the terminal.

The stretch of South Union Street outside the station is split into directed lanes: “All Routes”, “Aberdeen, Tay Bridge” and a third that feeds into the A991 towards Hawkhill.

The latter lane includes the bus stop outside the station.

Bus drivers pull alongside the kerb, but there is no bay for them to remove their vehicles from the busy traffic flow behind them.

At peak times, tailbacks can become potentially hazardous, as frustrated drivers pull out sharply into the “All Routes” lane.

Local residents expressed concerns about the traffic hot spot with West End Liberal Democrat councillors, Fraser Macpherson and Michael Crichton.

They took the matter to the council and were told by the local authority’s team leader for parking and sustainable transport that there had been a discussion about a bus lane.

But it was rejected to make the area in front of the station more attractive.

Councillor Macpherson said concern for public safety should be the priority.

The station opened in July 2018 at a cost of £38 million.

‘High quality public realm’

The council’s team leader for parking and sustainable transport, John Berry, told the councillors:

“I do recall that there was a discussion about pros and cons of a bus lay-by (circa 2015/2016) at the station but I can’t recall the detail of why it was rejected.

“My best memory was that ultimately it was a considered decision taken by the then Director of City Development and based on a desire for high quality public realm in front of the station.”

The “public realm” is a description used by local governments to describe public spaces.

‘Sightlines fairly good’

Mr Berry continued: “In practice, the Stagecoach buses stopping at this location has not caused significant disruption to traffic and I am unaware of any accidents involving buses.

The sightlines are fairly good on the approach from east and west and much of the traffic should be travelling at reduced speeds.”

‘Public safety paramount’

Councillor Macpherson added, “We really don’t accept the “high quality public realm” argument against putting in a bus bay here – public safety is paramount and the space in front of the station is really wide so a bus bay could have been accommodated without impacting on the quality of the public realm at all.”

Dundee Councillor Fraser Macpherson
Councillor Fraser Macpherson

‘Near misses’

Councillor Crichton said: “Residents have raised with us the fact that, as there is no bus bay for the Stagecoach buses that drop off and pick up passengers at the station, the very busy inside lane is blocked when a bus is stationary at the bus stop.

“This leads to drivers trying to switch lane to get past the bus and residents have highlighted examples of near misses of vehicles as some drivers dart out to get past the bus and back into the nearside lane.

“All this could have been avoided if the council simply supplied a bus bay at this site.”

The “public realm” outside Dundee Railway Station.

‘Common sense’

Mr Macpherson explained: “We did have the accident record database checked and although accepting that any bumps to date will have been minor as there have been no more serious accidents reported to Police Scotland since 2019, we still think it would be common sense to provide a bus bay – not just from the safety aspect but it would also help avoid tailbacks at this very busy stretch on road when buses are stopped at the bus stop, particularly at rush hour.”

The councillors have asked the director of city development if senior officers can discuss this request more fully.

Councillor Crichton concluded: “There’s a wider issue about the disconnect between rail station and bus station services in the city but meantime we would like to see the bus situation right outside the rail station addressed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

Damp in a council house in Douglas, Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Council announces review into how it tackles mould and damp in Dundee homes
One student pointed to the Eden Project and the need for skills in this area
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why Art Night Festival in Dundee can help take city to next…
Sheila and Ian Noble on their wedding day and Sheila in later life.
Obituary: Sheila Noble taught at Dundee’s Kirkton High School for more than 20 years
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040369 - Laura Devlin story: GVs of the building at 60 Brown Street - used to be a nightclub and now there is a planning application to demolish the site and turn it into flats. Picture shows: the former nightclub, Brown Street, Dundee, 27th December 2022.. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
More details to be revealed over flats plan at former Dundee nightclub as consultation…
Tony Asghar's case called in Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee United's Tony Asghar escapes driving ban for speeding in Fife
A fire broke out at Dundee's Craigie High School on Sunday evening. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Investigation after deliberate fire at Dundee's Craigie High School
Ryan Warden
Former boxer blamed 'blows to head' for Dundee police fight challenge
Bus driver shortages are due to cut overtime rates and winter sickness. Broughty Ferry resident Maria Patullo. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Xplore Dundee bosses told to bring back drivers' overtime pay as sickness hits services
Thaw and Cox were saying it with flowers rather than wine when they were reunited for Morse. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee icon Brian Cox says Inspector Morse got him drunk before he went on…
How the new Dundee Ford Centre dealership at Baird Avenue could look. Image: Your Ford Centre.
New £4.5m Ford dealership planned for Dundee

Most Read

1
Heather Jordan passed away in October. Image: Kerry Whyte.
Family wants Dundee care home shut down for ‘horrific’ treatment of mum before her…
2
How the new Dundee Ford Centre dealership at Baird Avenue could look. Image: Your Ford Centre.
New £4.5m Ford dealership planned for Dundee
3
Stewart Arbuckle assess the damage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge…
4
John Stewart and Cynthia Stewart leave Forfar Sheriff Court.
Cruel Angus couple narrowly avoid jail for shocking neglect of pet dog and cats
5
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat Picture shows; Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 11/01/2023
Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt
6
Quinn Coulson played 11 times for Raith Rovers in the first half of this season. Image: SNS.
Dundee take former Raith Rovers winger on trial
7
Police Scotland have sealed off Kirkton Road in Burntisland. Image: Supplied.
Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident
8
Mhairi was forced to take Jasper to the vets after he suffered a solid kidney. Image: Mhairi Haggarty
Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for…
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040545 - Sheanne Mulholland story: Pics of secondary school picket lines at Harris Academy for national teacher strike. Picture shows: teachers picketing at the entrance to Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, 11th January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New teacher strikes: Here’s how Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools are…
10
A fire broke out at Dundee's Craigie High School on Sunday evening. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Investigation after deliberate fire at Dundee’s Craigie High School

More from The Courier

Derick Osei celebrates a Dundee goal against Airdrie. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee 'have to be creative' says boss Gary Bowyer as he explains Derick Osei's…
Police were called to Francis Street Lochgelly. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Police probe after man found injured in Lochgelly street
Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a referendum next year. Image: PA.
Gender reform law blocked by UK Government as Nicola Sturgeon condemns 'full frontal attack'
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Park flasher and drunk crasher
Miley Cyrus has taken aim at her ex-husband in new single.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Can fury ever be cathartic after partner causes you emotional hurt?
Harkes applauds the sold out United section at Easter Road. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Harkes addresses MLS 'interest' and declares top 6 a realistic target for…
Craig Kennedy is accused of approaching women outside Perth's Bee Bar.
Man, 34, in court accused of menacing women and making 'alarming noises' around Perth
Kids in the City on St John Street in Perth. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Perth children's clothing shop to shut over 'challenging trading conditions'
An old stone house sits on the former Lour Road market garden site. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Nearly 50 affordable homes planned for old market garden beside Forfar cemetery
To go with story by Poppy Watson. Residents' anger at Crombie Park damage one year on from Storm Arwen Picture shows; Crombie Park damage following Storm Arwen. Crombie Country Park. Supplied by James Lamont Date; 19/10/2022
Crombie Country Park: Work to clear fallen trees at Angus beauty spot could still…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented