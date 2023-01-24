Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker

By James Simpson
January 24 2023, 3.23pm Updated: January 24 2023, 6.59pm
Roselynn Smart at the junction with Balcarres Terrace and Balunie Avenue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Roselynn Smart at the junction with Balcarres Terrace and Balunie Avenue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Police are investigating the youth disorder at Greggs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege'
2
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
The Radio 1 Big Weekend, Dundee. Radio 1 DJ Vernon Kay meets the crowd
EXCLUSIVE: BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend coming to Dundee in May
2
Dundee schools will be closed next Thursday due to the teachers' strike. Pictured is Grove Academy school teachers on strike outside the school earlier this month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
All Dundee schools to close next Thursday for teachers' strike
Former journalist Ron Wood wrote the angling column in the Evening Telegraph for many years..
Ron Wood: Former Weekly News journalist and angling columnist dies
Brogan Reilly delivering supplies in Ukraine while wearing a helmet and vest. Image: Brogan Reilly
Dundee volunteer who quit supermarket job for Ukraine 'won't stop until war is over'
Barnhill Barber owner Sangar Karim outside his shop on Wednesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shop owners 'devastated' after series of overnight break-ins
Archie Turnbull
Watch: Gold Leng Medal winner Archie sings a traditional Scots song to us for…
Logan Summers.
Baby-faced beast molested children in Dundee after stalking Snapchat and Instagram for images
Keiller's staff hold up some of their products at the factory in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.
The sweet smell of success wafted out of Dundee Keiller factory and around the…

Most Read

1
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
3
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth pupils ushered inside after man carrying Bible enters school playground and talks to…
4
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.
Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern
5
5
Fife teenager Alex Watson after a hit-and-run in Methil
Fife teenager ‘may never walk the same again’ after hit-and-run
6
Barnhill Barber owner Sangar Karim outside his shop on Wednesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shop owners ‘devastated’ after series of overnight break-ins
7
The stolen van. Image: Key Joiners Ltd
Angus joiner’s van stolen during lunch break on Fife job
8
Logan Summers.
Baby-faced beast molested children in Dundee after stalking Snapchat and Instagram for images
9
Robertson at United, left, and celebrating with Darvel. Image: SNS / DCT
Darvel Scottish Cup hero Willie Robertson opens up on crippling gambling addiction while at…

More from The Courier

Jamie Gullan's chipped finished was ruled out by the officials. Image: SNS.
Jamie Gullan on Darvel warning and channelling anger over bizarre decision to fire Raith…
Chris Kane back in training, with coach Alex Cleland. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone players applaud Chris Kane back onto the training ground as striker takes…
Cameron Redpath was a star for Scotland the last time at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Collision causing delays Picture shows; Redhouse Roundabout . Kirkcaldy . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Drivers face delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after A92 collision
Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Madras College schoolboy, 13, reported over knife incident
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school
Florent Hoti has left Arbroath. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United star Florent Hoti leaves Arbroath as short-term deal expires
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Covid lockdown police headbutt and three-year-old burned
Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi is under fire over tax affairs.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Rishi Sunak’s handling of Nadhim Zahawi scandal sets precedent for future controversies

Editor's Picks

Most Commented