More A90 roadworks planned between Perth and Dundee

Roadworks have been planned for the A90 next month in what will be the third round of disruption on the stretch in 2023.

The £385,000 resurfacing work between Inchmichael and Middlebank will start on February 9 and last for four days.

A contraflow system will be in place for the duration of the work and 24-hour lane closures will be in place on February 9 and 13 to set up and remove the system.

Access to Inchmichael slip roads restricted during A90 roadworks

Access to the Inchmichael slip roads will be cut off while the system is in place, however drivers will be able to access the local road network from the Inchture junction four km north.

The work, which is being carried out by Amey on behalf of Bear Scotland, aims to improve driving conditions on roughly 1300m of road.

It will come just two weeks after another set of roadworks on the A90 near Inchture.

These followed more disruption between Millers of Glencarse and the Pow of Glencarse from January 13 to 16.