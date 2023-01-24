More A90 roadworks planned between Perth and Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

More A90 roadworks planned between Perth and Dundee

By Matteo Bell
January 24 2023, 3.27pm
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps

Roadworks have been planned for the A90 next month in what will be the third round of disruption on the stretch in 2023.

The £385,000 resurfacing work between Inchmichael and Middlebank will start on February 9 and last for four days.

A contraflow system will be in place for the duration of the work and 24-hour lane closures will be in place on February 9 and 13 to set up and remove the system.

Access to Inchmichael slip roads restricted during A90 roadworks

Access to the Inchmichael slip roads will be cut off while the system is in place, however drivers will be able to access the local road network from the Inchture junction four km north.

The work, which is being carried out by Amey on behalf of Bear Scotland, aims to improve driving conditions on roughly 1300m of road.

It will come just two weeks after another set of roadworks on the A90 near Inchture.

These followed more disruption between Millers of Glencarse and the Pow of Glencarse from January 13 to 16.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
Meet the private chef from Perthshire who has cooked for the late Queen and…
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
Perth sex pest jailed - then released - for staring at woman in city…
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
Latif Sarok leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
BMW driver's 'ridiculous' A90 reverse caused smash with 84-year-old's car
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
SNP's £30m rural housing cash being spent 'far too slowly'
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
Perth's Olympic winner Mili Smith on leaving full-time curling for teaching
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
Perth pupils ushered inside after man carrying Bible enters school playground and talks to…

Most Read

1
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
3
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
Perth pupils ushered inside after man carrying Bible enters school playground and talks to…
4
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern
5
5
Fife teenager Alex Watson after a hit-and-run in Methil
Fife teenager ‘may never walk the same again’ after hit-and-run
6
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
Dundee shop owners ‘devastated’ after series of overnight break-ins
7
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
Angus joiner’s van stolen during lunch break on Fife job
8
Logan Summers.
Baby-faced beast molested children in Dundee after stalking Snapchat and Instagram for images
9
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
Darvel Scottish Cup hero Willie Robertson opens up on crippling gambling addiction while at…
10
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker

More from The Courier

The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
Jamie Gullan on Darvel warning and channelling anger over bizarre decision to fire Raith…
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
St Johnstone players applaud Chris Kane back onto the training ground as striker takes…
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
Drivers face delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after A92 collision
Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Madras College schoolboy, 13, reported over knife incident
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege'
2
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
Former Dundee United star Florent Hoti leaves Arbroath as short-term deal expires
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
Wednesday court round-up — Covid lockdown police headbutt and three-year-old burned
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
KEZIA DUGDALE: Rishi Sunak’s handling of Nadhim Zahawi scandal sets precedent for future controversies
The A90 at Inchmichael. Image: Google Maps
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival

Editor's Picks

Most Commented