Disruption on A90 as work near Inchture causes road closures

Motorists are being warned to expect disruption on the A90 near Inchture next week as roadworks get under way.

Resurfacing work between Moncur Castle and Inchture on the southbound carriageway is set to start for four days on January 26.

A contraflow system will be in force throughout the project, which is expected to finish at 6.30am on January 30.

Amey – which is conducting the improvements on behalf of Transport Scotland – says lane closures will be necessary on the first and last day of the roadworks to put the contraflow in place.

The off slip at the B953 will also be closed throughout with a diversion in place.

Delayed roadworks prompt disruption

It follows a similar project on the Perth-bound section of the A90 near Millers of Glencarse.

Road users reported heavy traffic in the area last weekend as the rescheduled work by the transport agency was underway.

The project had been delayed to the due heavy rain.