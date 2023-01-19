Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have announced the loan signing of Kwame Thomas.

The striker joins the Dee until the end of the season from English League Two side Sutton United.

The 27-year-old trained with his new team-mates this morning and will immediately pull on the number nine jersey at Dens Park.

Thomas has picked up plenty of experience since stepping into senior football at Derby County in 2014.

He has enjoyed permanent spells with the Rams, Coventry City, Solihull Moors, Doncaster Rovers, Burton Albion, Wrexham and current club Sutton.

Along the way, there have been loan spells with Notts County, Blackpool and Kidderminster Harriers, as well as Sutton and Solihull, which became permanent.

He will bolster Dundee’s front line after Zach Robinson’s recall by AFC Wimbledon.