Drivers warned of A90 roadworks between Dundee and Perth this weekend

Drivers face disruption on the main road between Dundee and Perth this weekend.

Resurfacing work will be carried out on the Perth-bound section of the A90 between Millers of Glencarse, near Glendoick, and the Pow of Glencarse.

The work starts at 7.30pm on Friday and is due to be completed by 6.30am on Monday.

The rescheduled works were supposed to have taken place last month but were postponed because of heavy rain.

As work is carried out a contraflow system will be in place.

Amey is carrying out the work on behalf of Transport Scotland at a cost of £530,000. A spokesperson for Amey said it should reduce the need for more extensive work in future.