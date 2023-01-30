Family of Dundee SAS soldier reveal pride as Falklands landmarks renamed after fallen Brits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family of Dundee SAS soldier reveal pride as Falklands landmarks renamed after fallen Brits

By Jake Keith
January 30 2023, 3.36pm Updated: January 30 2023, 8.00pm
Corporal Robert Allan Burns. Image: Alison Burns.
Corporal Robert Allan Burns. Image: Alison Burns.

The sister of a Dundonian SAS soldier who died in the Falklands has spoken of her pride after areas of the islands were renamed after fallen British servicemen.

Corporal Robert Allan Burns died aged just 22 in a helicopter crash on May 19 1982 that killed 20 passengers, a disaster dubbed the Special Air Service’s worst day in history.

Only nine escaped through one of the helicopter’s hatches before being rescued while treading water in the freezing ocean.

Robert’s death ‘devastating’ for family

Robert, known as Allan, was one of 255 British servicemen to die in the war with Argentina and was part of 264 Signals Squadron of 22 SAS Regiment.

Now the actions of the heroes will forever be etched into the history of the British Overseas Territory after its liberation in 1982.

Robert’s sister Alison Burns said the newly named Burns Lagoon 8,000-miles away from Scotland will hold a special place in the family’s hearts.

A tidal lagoon between Muddy Creek and Kings Creek, it is located at the northwest end of Port Salvador, East Falkland.

Robert’s sister, Alison Burns.

She said: “My brother’s death was such a devastating thing to happen to the family.

“I remember watching the news that day and thinking ‘those poor guys’ but not knowing one was Robert.

“It’s a long time ago now but the memories are still very vivid.

“Robert was the only boy (in the family) and there was a lot of pride in what he had achieved; he’d excelled in the Armed Forces and being in the SAS was really something to be proud of.

“The initiative to rename these sites is just wonderful and keeps his memory alive. The aim was to recognise their sacrifice and leave a lasting legacy so they are never forgotten.

“Robert’s grave is in the South Atlantic and we’ve been out to see the site. But to have something permanent like this just means so much.”

Landmarks renamed after fallen

The initiative has seen individual parts of the rugged landscape renamed after all the British servicemen who died in the war.

Twenty landmarks had already been named after the fallen from 1982 but locations have now been identified for the remaining 238 who perished, including civilians.

Among these are also locals John Simeon, Brian Murphy, and Ronald Tanbini, all from Dundee, and Cpl Laurence George Watts, originally from Hertfordshire but who later lived in Angus.

As well as Burns Lagoon, Lofty Watts Hill, Tanbini Stack, Murphy Islet and Simeon Hill will forever honour the brave men.

Thirteen members of 45 Commando Royal Marines based at Arbroath also died and various locations on the island south east of Argentina have also been renamed in their honour.

British troops in the final push to liberate the Falkland Islands in 1982. Image: ANL/Shutterstock

Named the 40th Anniversary Place Names Remembrance Project, it has been led by Rosie King, Sally Poncet and Ken Passfield to mark the liberation of the Falklands in 1982.

The short Falklands War began on April 2, 1982, when Argentina escalated long-running tensions and invaded what they call ‘Las Malvinas’.

Though never officially declared a war, it lasted 74 days before Argentine surrender on June 14.

A total of 255 British servicemen along with more than 650 Argentines and three islanders died while countless others were wounded.

Shock Sea King helicopter crash

The crash in which Robert was killed was put down to a bird striking the helicopter’s engine.

Those onboard fought each other after the Sea King hit the icy South Atlantic water at 80mph as survival instincts kicked in and they desperately tried to grasp pockets of air.

Most of the occupants drowned with the nine to escape being rescued 20 minutes later.

Some of those still alive have been left ridden with survivor’s guilt.

Robert, who went to St John’s RC High School, had joined the army aged 16 and quickly made a name for himself before joining the SAS a short time later.

Alison says he enjoyed the outdoors and thought nothing of once walking almost 100 miles all the way home to Dundee from a camping trip at Rannoch Moor.

Steel helmets abandoned by Argentine armed forces who surrendered at Goose Green to British Falklands Task Force troops in 1982. Image: PA/PA Wire

Alison, who is a well-known jazz musician from the city now living near Alyth, also remembers Robert as a keen musician and said he would often walk the Kingsway blasting his bagpipes.

Alongside her sisters Barbara Duthie and Marion Duff, she hopes to one day visit Burns Lagoon.

“Robert was so understated,” she said. “He he didn’t say much about what he did in the SAS and that’s the way these guys are. Whenever anyone would ask he would just say ‘och I’m just a pen pusher’.

“He was confident in his ability and a real character. He was unique to us.

“We were delighted when we found out about this initiative and we’re all planning to go out to see the bay.”

The Angus-based marines killed in action were Marine Paul Callan, Sergeant Roger Enefer, Cpl Ken Evans, Cpl Peter Fitton, Sapper Christopher Jones, Sergeant Robert Leeming, Lance Cpl Peter McKay, Marine Gordon McPherson, Marine John Nowak, Marine Keith Phillips, Cpl Frank Spencer, Cpl Andy Uren and Marine David Wilson.

Of those, Cpl Fitton, Cpl Spencer and Marine Callan are buried in Arbroath.

Tags

Conversation

