Home News Dundee

Football legend Duncan Ferguson returning to Dundee for special live event

By Neil Henderson
January 31 2023, 6.19pm Updated: January 31 2023, 6.20pm
Nearly 30 years have passed since Duncan Ferguson left Tannadice.
Football legend Duncan Ferguson will return to Dundee for a special one-off event in March. Image: SNS Group/Shutterstock

Football legend Duncan Ferguson is to return to Dundee for a special one-off live show.

Big Dunc, who has just taken up his first managerial role with Forest Green Rovers in England’s third tier, will take a trip down memory lane with fans in March.

Ferguson will retrace his footballing journey, which started with Dundee United in 1990.

After scoring more than 30 goals in two seasons, he was snapped up by Rangers in a £4 million move.

Ferguson became a cult figure for Everton fans.

He later went on to sign for Everton, becoming a cult hero for the Merseyside club, and also played for Scotland.

But he was never far from controversy, receiving nine red cards during his career and serving a three-month prison sentence after being found guilty of an on-field assault of Raith Rovers’ John McStay in 1994.

David Burns, from Dundee-based promoter Choose Events, says he is delighted to be able to bring an icon of the game back to the city.

‘This format is something Duncan doesn’t normally do’

He said: “We like to host events that are unique in their own way and this evening format is something Duncan doesn’t normally do, so it really will be a treat for football fans.

“He agreed to do the event on the same day he took the manager’s job at Forest Green Rovers, so given his obvious commitments we are delighted to be able to bring him back to where it all began for him.

Duncan Ferguson in his United playing days.
Ferguson in his United days. Image: SNS Group

“He was the sort of player that harks back to the older and more traditional style of the game, and it’s that passion and total commitment that he gave to every club he played for that makes him a fans’ favourite whatever team you support.

“The first half of the evening will be presented as a live interview and following a short break we’ll be opening the floor up to the audience.

“It’s going to be a great night.”

The event takes place at the Whitehall Theatre in Dundee on March 5, with a range of ticket packages available.

