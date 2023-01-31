Drivers face 20-mile diversion during rearranged Kincardine roadworks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers will face a 20-mile diversion during rearranged roadworks near Kincardine.

The A977 north of the Fife town will be closed in both directions overnight on Thursday February 9 and Friday February 10.

The works had been planned for late last year but were twice postponed due to lack of available road maintenance staff.

The road will be closed between Kilbagie Roundabout and Gartarry Roundabout from 7.30pm until 6.30am each night.

A diversion route will be signposted via the A876, M876, M9, A91 and A907 past Stirling and Alloa, adding an estimated 20 miles and 30 minutes to journeys.

It is part of the ongoing project to widen the northbound side of the road on the approach to Gartarry Roundabout.

Transport Scotland’s operating company Bear Scotland says lane closures and temporary traffic lights that have been in place since October should be cleared before the end of February.

Project ‘will reduce queueing and congestion’

Tommy Deans, Bear Scotland’s south-east network manager, said: “When complete, this road widening scheme will reduce queuing and congestion around Kilbagie and Gartarry Roundabouts during peak times.

“We have been able to carry out most of the works using lane closures and temporary traffic lights.

“However we do need to close the road completely overnight on Thursday and Friday in order to keep our workforce and the travelling public safe.

“We’re grateful to road users and local communities for their patience and understanding.”