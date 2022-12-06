Roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine postponed until days before Christmas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roadworks near Kincardine that will leave drivers facing a 20-mile diversion have been postponed until a few days before Christmas.

Bear Scotland had planned on carrying out the works on the A977 between the Kilbagie and Gartarry roundabouts overnight on Sunday and Monday (December 11 and 12).

The work forms part of a road-widening project.

But due to a lack of staff, the roadworks were postponed.

Bear Scotland now says they will take place on the nights of December 21 and 22.

The diversion will take drivers along the A876, M876, M9, A91 and A907 – adding about 30 minutes to journeys.

Temporary traffic lights are already in place each night until the end of the month.