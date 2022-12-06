Dundee’s forgotten man Niall McGinn on target as youthful reserve side stay top of the table

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A young Dundee Reserves team were pegged back at home by Hamilton Accies to draw 1-1 at Whitton Park.

Top of the Reserve League, the Dark Blues were ahead of the Lanarkshire outfit by two points going into the contest.

With the rest of the day’s reserve card postponed, this was a chance for the hosts to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Who played?

Dundee’s second string for this contest was a very youthful side with only one senior player in action.

There was no Harry Sharp in goals while the likes of Fin Robertson, Derick Osei and Alex Jakubiak who have featured for the reserves lately weren’t involved either.

Dundee’s SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Falkirk on Thursday meant this was an inexperienced side from the Dark Blues.

Niall McGinn, though, continued his exile from first-team matters by lining up with the youngsters at Whitton Park.

Loanees Jack Wilkie (Peterhead), Luke Graham (Albion Rovers) and Tom Findlay (Elgin City) were on from the start, however.

And they all completed 90 minutes alongside McGinn.

How did the game go?

It was the vastly-experienced Northern Ireland international who opened the scoring on 25 minutes, stroking home a penalty after Findlay was fouled.

The lead, though, lasted barely 60 seconds as Hamilton ran up the other end to equalise.

On target for the away side was Ben Black.

After that burst of goals there were no more forthcoming as the Dark Blues moved onto seven points from four games played.

Dundee’s next Reserve League fixture, however, isn’t scheduled until the end of February where they take on rivals Dundee United at Whitton Park.

They face Dunfermline in the Reserves Cup next Tuesday at East End Park.

Dundee: Welsh, Lamb, Murray, Wilkie, Graham, Blacklock, White (Richardson 46), Kelly (Lorimer 76), Findlay, Clark (Mutale 61), McGinn.

Subs not used: Lynch, Buchan.