Gary Bowyer lays down gauntlet to Dundee stars after impressive away win

Gary Bowyer has challenged his Dundee stars to move up a gear as they continue to hunt down Ayr United at the top of the Championship.

The Dark Blues secured their first league win in Inverness since 2004 at the weekend as they stretched their unbeaten record to eight games.

They are now poised just one point behind the Championship-leading Honest Men.

But if they are to catch them, Dee boss Bowyer reckons his players will need to raise their game to yet another level.

‘Be better with the ball’

Speaking to Dee TV, he said: “One or two people said it was a big game (in Inverness), but it is just the next game for us, and I’m delighted with the momentum that we’ve got at the moment.

“But we’ve got to be better with the ball, we know that”

Paul McMullan’s first-half wonder-strike was enough to secure the three points.

McMullan was named November’s Championship Player of the Month and gaffer Bowyer was delighted he has kept that form into December.

He said: “It was a wonderful finish, and that’s why we are challenging him to get more.

“I’m delighted that he has stepped up today, he’s not rested on the award, and he’s stepped forward and produced a wonderful game to win a hard-fought game.”

Meanwhile, Dee keeper Adam Legzdins – who revealed that a fan shout inspired the players in Inverness – thanked those who made the journey.

He said: “First and foremost, to make the effort and the journey, it is not missed by the lads.

“We have been talking about it and how fantastic they were, and in great voice.

“It’s a long way to come and even sweeter to go back with a 1-0 and a clean sheet.”