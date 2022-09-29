Frustrated Dundee boss Gary Bowyer in ‘hard window’ admission ahead of loan deadline as he addresses Niall McGinn situation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Frustrated Dundee boss Gary Bowyer in ‘hard window’ admission ahead of loan deadline as he addresses Niall McGinn situation

By George Cran
September 29 2022, 5.00pm
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer admits the summer transfer window has been a hugely frustrating one.

The Dark Blues boss took over in June but has only made one permanent transfer since.

Loan deals have still been available during September but the Dens gaffer says it’s unlikely any further additions will be made before that window shuts on Friday.

In addition to Tyler French’s permament move, Joe Grayson, Ben Williamson and Zach Robinson have come in on loan.

However, Bowyer hasn’t hidden the fact he would have liked to put more of a personal stamp on the playing squad.

‘Big obstacles’

Asked if there would be any loans coming in before the window shuts, Bowyer said: “I wouldn’t have thought so at this moment.

“It’s been a hard window – I’ve only made one permanent signing in Tyler French, who has been magnificent since he arrived.

Defender Tyler French is the only permanent signing to arrive this summer.

“That’s frustrating because you want to bring new faces in.

“I would like to bring in a few more. Obviously when a manager comes in he wants to put a stamp on his own team.

“That incorporates new players, some you’ve maybe worked with before but 1) they have to be available and 2) they have to want to come.

“If you don’t have either of those, they are big obstacles to overcome.

“We are happy with the squad we’ve got, they are a good bunch to work with and they want to get better.

“The way we want to play is different to last season and that takes time.

“If nothing gets done in the next 24 hours, we get on with what we’ve got and see what January brings.”

Niall McGinn

One that could have been heading out was Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn.

The former Celtic and Aberdeen man has been out of favour in recent weeks, not starting since the opening day defeat to Partick Thistle.

That prompted two offers but both were turned down by the 35-year-old.

Niall McGinn has been out of favour lately.

“Nothing more since. It was my prerogative to inform him and I do that with any player,” his manager said.

“If there has been interest, I inform the player and if I feel it is beneficial for them to move on I’d give my opinion on that.

“But it’s down to them and their decision.

“Players are contracted to the club and we have to honour those contracts.”

McGinn featured for the reserves at Hibs on Tuesday night, scoring twice and setting up another goal.

Asked if he was pleased to see McGinn use that opportunity to put a case forward for a return to the first team, Bowyer responded: “Every player gets an opportunity every day.

“I don’t buy players saying the manager hasn’t given me an opportunity, it’s a load of rubbish.

“You only hear that from weak-minded players because they get an opportunity every day in training.”

