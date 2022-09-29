Frustrated Dundee boss Gary Bowyer in ‘hard window’ admission ahead of loan deadline as he addresses Niall McGinn situation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer admits the summer transfer window has been a hugely frustrating one.

The Dark Blues boss took over in June but has only made one permanent transfer since.

Loan deals have still been available during September but the Dens gaffer says it’s unlikely any further additions will be made before that window shuts on Friday.

In addition to Tyler French’s permament move, Joe Grayson, Ben Williamson and Zach Robinson have come in on loan.

However, Bowyer hasn’t hidden the fact he would have liked to put more of a personal stamp on the playing squad.

‘Big obstacles’

Asked if there would be any loans coming in before the window shuts, Bowyer said: “I wouldn’t have thought so at this moment.

“It’s been a hard window – I’ve only made one permanent signing in Tyler French, who has been magnificent since he arrived.

“That’s frustrating because you want to bring new faces in.

“I would like to bring in a few more. Obviously when a manager comes in he wants to put a stamp on his own team.

“That incorporates new players, some you’ve maybe worked with before but 1) they have to be available and 2) they have to want to come.

“If you don’t have either of those, they are big obstacles to overcome.

“We are happy with the squad we’ve got, they are a good bunch to work with and they want to get better.

“The way we want to play is different to last season and that takes time.

“If nothing gets done in the next 24 hours, we get on with what we’ve got and see what January brings.”

Niall McGinn

One that could have been heading out was Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn.

The former Celtic and Aberdeen man has been out of favour in recent weeks, not starting since the opening day defeat to Partick Thistle.

That prompted two offers but both were turned down by the 35-year-old.

“Nothing more since. It was my prerogative to inform him and I do that with any player,” his manager said.

“If there has been interest, I inform the player and if I feel it is beneficial for them to move on I’d give my opinion on that.

“But it’s down to them and their decision.

“Players are contracted to the club and we have to honour those contracts.”

McGinn featured for the reserves at Hibs on Tuesday night, scoring twice and setting up another goal.

Asked if he was pleased to see McGinn use that opportunity to put a case forward for a return to the first team, Bowyer responded: “Every player gets an opportunity every day.

“I don’t buy players saying the manager hasn’t given me an opportunity, it’s a load of rubbish.

“You only hear that from weak-minded players because they get an opportunity every day in training.”