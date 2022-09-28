Dundee boss Gary Bowyer admits he has a selection dilemma ahead of trip to Hamilton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has an issue to deal with at Dens Park.

But it’s exactly the kind of issue he wants to be faced with – a selection headache.

The Dark Blues are back in league action this weekend after losing last time out at home to Inverness.

On Friday Bowyer took the opportunity to try out some fringe players and those returning from injury in the 3-0 win at TNS.

‘Message laid down’

And he admits a number of those players have given him food for thought as he ponders his options for the trip to Hamilton on Saturday.

“The message we laid down to the players who hadn’t been playing was that Friday was an opportunity to give me a problem for Hamilton this weekend,” the Dundee boss said.

“A number of them sure have.

“Now they have a week in training to impress me further so we’ll see how they perform this week.

“This is exactly the kind of issue you want as a manager.

“Players have put their case forward. You hear players in football saying a manager didn’t give them an opportunity – they have an opportunity every day in training to put a case forward.

“In my time here, I can only say there has been one day where he didn’t hit the levels we want.

“The standard in training has been very, very good and that’s the standard and work ethic we want to create here.

“The players now know what it takes in training and in games.”

Returning options

Some first-team stars also picked up some much-needed minutes in yesterday’s reserve match at Hibs.

The Dark Blues won 4-0 with winger Niall McGinn scoring twice and setting up a goal for Fin Robertson. Youngster Euan Mutale completed the scoring.

Also starting were goalkeeper Ian Lawlor as well as Shaun Byrne and Luke McCowan with the latter duo nearing a return from injury.

Byrne and McCowan were replaced at half-time.

Adam Legzdins and Cillian Sheridan, meanwhile, came through their first-team return at TNS unscathed.

They will also be in Bowyer’s thoughts for the weekend trip to Hamilton.

Jordan Marshall was substituted at TNS as a precaution after feeling some tightness but is expected to shrug that off to face Accies.