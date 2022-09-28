Dundee boss Gary Bowyer admits he has a selection dilemma ahead of trip to Hamilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer admits he has a selection dilemma ahead of trip to Hamilton

By George Cran
September 28 2022, 12.00pm Updated: September 28 2022, 4.34pm
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer continues his search for a new striker.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has an issue to deal with at Dens Park.

But it’s exactly the kind of issue he wants to be faced with – a selection headache.

The Dark Blues are back in league action this weekend after losing last time out at home to Inverness.

On Friday Bowyer took the opportunity to try out some fringe players and those returning from injury in the 3-0 win at TNS.

‘Message laid down’

And he admits a number of those players have given him food for thought as he ponders his options for the trip to Hamilton on Saturday.

“The message we laid down to the players who hadn’t been playing was that Friday was an opportunity to give me a problem for Hamilton this weekend,” the Dundee boss said.

Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal at TNS.

“A number of them sure have.

“Now they have a week in training to impress me further so we’ll see how they perform this week.

“This is exactly the kind of issue you want as a manager.

“Players have put their case forward. You hear players in football saying a manager didn’t give them an opportunity – they have an opportunity every day in training to put a case forward.

“In my time here, I can only say there has been one day where he didn’t hit the levels we want.

“The standard in training has been very, very good and that’s the standard and work ethic we want to create here.

“The players now know what it takes in training and in games.”

Returning options

Some first-team stars also picked up some much-needed minutes in yesterday’s reserve match at Hibs.

The Dark Blues won 4-0 with winger Niall McGinn scoring twice and setting up a goal for Fin Robertson. Youngster Euan Mutale completed the scoring.

Also starting were goalkeeper Ian Lawlor as well as Shaun Byrne and Luke McCowan with the latter duo nearing a return from injury.

Byrne and McCowan were replaced at half-time.

Adam Legzdins and Cillian Sheridan, meanwhile, came through their first-team return at TNS unscathed.

They will also be in Bowyer’s thoughts for the weekend trip to Hamilton.

Jordan Marshall was substituted at TNS as a precaution after feeling some tightness but is expected to shrug that off to face Accies.

