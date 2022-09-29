Graham Webster expresses wish to finish career at Montrose and eyes Championship promotion goal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose talisman Graham Webster has set his sights on Championship promotion after reaching a major milestone.

The 30-year-old recently smashed 300 appearances for the Links Park side.

The fans’ favourite joined the Gable Endies after departing his boyhood club Dundee in 2013.

In that time, he’s seen the club narrowly avoid the SPFL trap door to consistently be pushing for a place in Scotland’s second-tier.

Although Webster still has a few more years left in him, he has stated his desire to see out his playing days at the club.

Webster, who penned a new deal in March, was recently presented with an award for marking his latest milestone.

He joins teammates Terry Masson and Paul Watson in reaching the landmark.

“I’m absolutely delighted to get to 300 appearances,” he told Montrose TV.

“I’d love to finish my career here – I don’t see myself going anywhere else.

“There are not many boys who will be at a club this long and reach this milestone right the way though the leagues.

“To be at somewhere like Montrose – I’m enjoying every moment.”

Championship dream

First and foremost, Webster is looking to get back to full fitness. Once back in the team, he is then looking to reach his next appearance milestone.

Personal achievements aside, he hopes to help the team realise their goal of Championship promotion.

“Over the last four years we’ve given a great account of ourselves,” Webster said. “We deserve to be in the Championship.

“Last year we suffered total heartache with the play-offs but we’re good enough.

“That will be the next achievement for us as a team.

“If you look back; the League Two win and the play-off games, to get there in the first place is an achievement in itself.

“[The Championship] has got to be the next step. We’ll give it a right good go.

“It goes to show what the gaffer has done with the squad here.”

Webster’s award follows that of fellow former Dundee player Matty Allan.

The 26-year-old Dundonian was presented with a trophy to mark 150 appearances for the Gable Endies.

The defender had two loan spells at Links Park before being snapped up permanently after leaving the Dark Blues in 2017.