Graham Webster: Montrose made me a star after my Dundee dream died

Graham Webster grew up dreaming of pulling on the dark blue jersey of Dundee.

At 17, that dream came true as Dundee side handed Webster his Dens Park debut in front of his delighted dad Gordon and elder brother Martin.

It was the first step on the pathway to what could, and perhaps should, have been a lengthy Dundee career.

But after a troublesome knee injury kept Webster sidelined for over a year, the Dundee dream turned sour as he was released at the age of 20.

Without no club or job, Webster was faced with the stark reality that he’d already have to begin planning for a life away from the game.

There was life after Dundee for Webster

A move to Montrose followed and, having carved out a career as a business development executive, Webster has chosen a new path in life.

In eight years he has played 263 times for League One leaders Montrose.

And Webster will never look back in anger.

“I was absolutely gutted to leave Dundee,” said Webster. “I grew up with dreams of playing for them.

“The day I made my debut was incredible for my family. They watched Claudio Caniggia play for Dundee and there I was – at 17 – playing for their team.

“But it didn’t work out. After a year out with a knee injury, I was released at 20.

“I don’t feel I got the chance to show what I could do.

“Where do you go after that? I had no club or job. Despite what people may think, I wasn’t an academic genius.

“I didn’t enjoy school and left in fourth year and football was all I knew.

“Suddenly, I had no income and no club. I was out in the big bad world.

“My family didn’t want a 20 or 21-year-old moping about the house but supported me.

“Montrose took a chance and I found work. Looking back, it has worked out OK!

OH GRAHAM WEBSTER YOU ARE THE LOVE OF MY LIFE !!! WHAT A GOAL pic.twitter.com/wXIdwkx1AN — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) August 21, 2021

“If I could give one piece of advice to a youngster coming through, it’s plan for life without football.

“I’m a lot older and wiser. It’s been an enjoyable rollercoaster ride at Montrose and I can still go to watch Dundee on a Sunday.”

The three amigos – Graham Webster, Terry Masson and Paul Watson

Webster has spoken previously at his contentment of life at Links Park.

Terry Masson and Paul Watson are due testimonials in in 2021 and 2022 and Webster hopes to mark his in 2023.

He has started the season on fire with four goals in four consecutive games.

Three have come from the penalty spot and Webby was delighted to net a stunning left-foot strike in Saturday’s 2-0 win at East Fife.

“You still have to put the ball away from 12 yards and I have a good record,” said Webster.

“That’s the monkey off my back. I hope to get double figures or more this year.”