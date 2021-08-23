Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Graham Webster: Montrose made me a star after my Dundee dream died

By Ewan Smith
August 23 2021, 5.15pm
Graham Webster loves life at Montrose after quitting Dundee in 2013
Graham Webster grew up dreaming of pulling on the dark blue jersey of Dundee.

At 17, that dream came true as Dundee side handed Webster his Dens Park debut in front of his delighted dad Gordon and elder brother Martin.

It was the first step on the pathway to what could, and perhaps should, have been a lengthy Dundee career.

But after a troublesome knee injury kept Webster sidelined for over a year, the Dundee dream turned sour as he was released at the age of 20.

Without no club or job, Webster was faced with the stark reality that he’d already have to begin planning for a life away from the game.

Graham Webster started at Dundee

There was life after Dundee for Webster

A move to Montrose followed and, having carved out a career as a business development executive, Webster has chosen a new path in life.

In eight years he has played 263 times for League One leaders Montrose.

And Webster will never look back in anger.

“I was absolutely gutted to leave Dundee,” said Webster. “I grew up with dreams of playing for them.

“The day I made my debut was incredible for my family. They watched Claudio Caniggia play for Dundee and there I was – at 17 – playing for their team.

“But it didn’t work out. After a year out with a knee injury, I was released at 20.

“I don’t feel I got the chance to show what I could do.

1990 World Cup Hero Claudio Caniggia (The Bird) joined Dundee in October, 2000.
Argentine superstar Claudio Caniggia played for Dundee before Graham Webster

“Where do you go after that? I had no club or job. Despite what people may think, I wasn’t an academic genius.

“I didn’t enjoy school and left in fourth year and football was all I knew.

“Suddenly, I had no income and no club. I was out in the big bad world.

“My family didn’t want a 20 or 21-year-old moping about the house but supported me.

“Montrose took a chance and I found work. Looking back, it has worked out OK!

“If I could give one piece of advice to a youngster coming through, it’s plan for life without football.

“I’m a lot older and wiser. It’s been an enjoyable rollercoaster ride at Montrose and I can still go to watch Dundee on a Sunday.”

The three amigos – Graham Webster, Terry Masson and Paul Watson

Masson, Watson and Webster are set for Montrose testimonials

Webster has spoken previously at his contentment of life at Links Park.

Terry Masson and Paul Watson are due testimonials in in 2021 and 2022 and Webster hopes to mark his in 2023.

He has started the season on fire with four goals in four consecutive games.

Three have come from the penalty spot and Webby was delighted to net a stunning left-foot strike in Saturday’s 2-0 win at East Fife.

“You still have to put the ball away from 12 yards and I have a good record,” said Webster.

“That’s the monkey off my back. I hope to get double figures or more this year.”

Graham Webster: Links Park Dynamo could see a hat-trick of Montrose testimonials by 2023

