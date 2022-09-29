Ian Murray pleased with Raith Rovers’ squad depth as four players shake off knocks ahead of Queen’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Murray pleased with Raith Rovers’ squad depth as four players shake off knocks ahead of Queen’s Park

By Craig Cairns
September 29 2022, 5.11pm
Ian Murray is happier with the depth to his squad.
Ian Murray is happier with the depth to his squad.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was worried earlier in the week that his side would be heavily depleted going into the weekend.

The Kirkcaldy club have slowly built their squad since the new boss arrived in the summer, with players now returning from long-term injuries.

Ross Matthews made his return in the SPFL Trust Trophy victory over Cove Rangers last weekend and has trained all this week.

At the start of the week Murray thought he would be going back to reduced numbers for Saturday’s match away to Queen’s Park.

Four players have since shaken off knocks and should be available for selection.

‘I now have decisions to make’

Murray said he now has many more selection options than two months ago.

“It pushes everybody on,” he told Courier Sport.

“I said to the players this morning, I have decisions to make – and I didn’t really have any decisions to make eight weeks ago.

Murray has been impressed with Queen’s Park’s start to the season.

“It certainly improves the quality in the squad in terms of demands and what’s expected.

“Now there are players breathing down each other’s necks.

“We’ve asked a lot of players to play a lot of football this season. We’ve got to be mindful of that as well.

Players return

Jamie Gullan trained today for the first time since he picked up a groin injury versus Inverness.

Sam Stanton has recovered a week ahead of schedule and Kyle Connell and Dylan Easton have recovered from minor injuries.

Sam Stanton has recovered from a knock.

Thomas Lang and Lewis Vaughan meanwhile are both “making very good progress”.

“By Christmas, if we don’t have [any setbacks] before that, then we’ll have a really strong squad.”

Tough test from Queen’s Park

The Rovers manager added that he will not be dipping into the loan market ahead of Friday’s deadline.

He may let one go out ahead of the trip to Ochilview to take on Owen Coyle’s Queen’s Park.

Queen’s Park manager Owen Coyle.

The Glasgow club are still awaiting the completion of their Lesser Hampden ground but it has not affected their form – winning five of their last six.

“They work very hard,” said Murray.

“They’ve had some great results, they’ve shown they’re competitors.

“It’ll be a really tough game for us.”

