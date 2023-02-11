Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dozens of trains to and from Tayside and Fife have been disrupted due to a rail defect near Edinburgh.

Trains between Dundee, Perth and Cowdenbeath and the capital were cancelled on Saturday morning, with an emergency timetable put in place for the day.

Network Rail engineers have reported a track defect between Dalmeny and North Queensferry, affecting all services via the Forth Bridge.

“Urgent repairs” have been scheduled overnight from Saturday into Sunday morning.

Emergency timetable put in place

Edinburgh to Aberdeen services will run as scheduled and will call additional at Inverkeithing, Dalgety Bay, Aberdour, Burntisland, Kinghorn, Kirkcaldy, Markinch, Ladybank and Cupar.

Edinburgh to Glenrothes services will run but remain subject to “delay and alteration”.

Train tickets will be accepted on Stagecoach Buses around the Fife Circle and between Inverkeithing and Dundee.

Replacement buses have also been requested at Perth and Edinburgh train stations.

Scotrail has advised services running will be busier than normal due to today’s Six Nations match at Murrayfield where Scotland take on Wales.

It added that passengers at Dundee wishing to go to Edinburgh can also travel on Glasgow services, changing at Perth, Stirling or Glasgow for connections.