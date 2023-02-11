Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect

By Poppy Watson
February 11 2023, 9.16am Updated: February 11 2023, 9.17am
Dundee train station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee train station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Dozens of trains to and from Tayside and Fife have been disrupted due to a rail defect near Edinburgh.

Trains between Dundee, Perth and Cowdenbeath and the capital were cancelled on Saturday morning, with an emergency timetable put in place for the day.

Network Rail engineers have reported a track defect between Dalmeny and North Queensferry, affecting all services via the Forth Bridge.

“Urgent repairs” have been scheduled overnight from Saturday into Sunday morning.

Emergency timetable put in place

Edinburgh to Aberdeen services will run as scheduled and will call additional at Inverkeithing, Dalgety Bay, Aberdour, Burntisland, Kinghorn, Kirkcaldy, Markinch, Ladybank and Cupar.

Edinburgh to Glenrothes services will run but remain subject to “delay and alteration”.

Train tickets will be accepted on Stagecoach Buses around the Fife Circle and between Inverkeithing and Dundee.

Replacement buses have also been requested at Perth and Edinburgh train stations.

Scotrail has advised services running will be busier than normal due to today’s Six Nations match at Murrayfield where Scotland take on Wales.

It added that passengers at Dundee wishing to go to Edinburgh can also travel on Glasgow services, changing at Perth, Stirling or Glasgow for connections.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

CR0041149, Poppy Watson, Ardler, Police on scene at Gleneagles Avenue in Ardler after a suspected assault/rape. Picture shows; Police parked at the cordon which seems to go around a wooded area with a path that runs through. Saturday 11th February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Police probe after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Gary Delaney coming to Dundee Picture shows; Gary Delaney. na. Supplied by Impatient Productions Date; 27/10/2017
Mock The Week's Gary Delaney bringing his 'relentless' one-liners to Dundee theatre
A pupil being filmed while another films on a mobile phone. Image: Shutterstock
Bullying in schools has been an issue 'forever', say Fife and Tayside teachers -…
Tom Harwood, John Wyman and Mary Harwood celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Miley in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson.
From litter-strewn Lochee railway track to celebrated nature reserve - The Miley turns 30
Fraser Smith, owner of EH9 Espresso, and Gill Young, owner of The Shack Street Food, have different payment preferences.
Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses…
Scott Forbes leaves court on his way to prison. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. 
Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years…
Kenny Berry: Former Dundee carpet retailer dies aged 72
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
Jason Grant, centre, arrives at the tribunal hearing on Friday alongside his legal team from Dundee-based MML. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant
7
Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision
4

Most Read

1
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
2
Post Thumbnail
Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk
3
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
4
Gemma Provan has opened The Bridal Hut in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium
5
Downie Villa is a spacious home in the heart of Broughty Ferry. Image: RSB/Lindsays.
Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry
7
6
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January
7
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
8
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Roads to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
9
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks

More from The Courier

Broad Street in Cowdenbeath was closed. Image: Darren Watt
Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
Asghar discussed a number of issues. Image: SNS
Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren's Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis…
Esmael Goncalves joins on loan from Livingston. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers new boy Esmael Goncalves available for Motherwell match after singing on loan
Leighton McIntosh celebrates a Cove Rangers goal.
Deefiant hero Leighton McIntosh talks fond Dundee memories and change in Cove Rangers dynamic…
Rab's got a strategy for money matters. It may not be conventional.
RAB MCNEIL: The trials of getting on top of my money
Harry playing the piano, in The Piano.
PAUL WHITELAW: Pitch perfect with The Piano
Scotgold chief executive Richard Gray pictured in the Scotgold Resources Cononish mine near Tyndrum, Scotland
Scotgold shares fall as it raises fresh finance
The early spring snowdrops are starting to peek through.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Bring colour and interest into winter gardens
Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) was a toxic Happy Valley villain, but in the end you almost felt sorry for him. Image: BBC
TELLYBOX: Happy Valley was really great, but I have a niggling doubt...
Sarah Smith author of Hear No Evil.
BOOKS: Sarah Smith's Hear No Evil gives a voice to a deaf woman in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented