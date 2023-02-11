TELLYBOX: Happy Valley was really great, but I have a niggling doubt…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TELLYBOX: Happy Valley was really great, but I have a niggling doubt…

By David Pollock
February 11 2023, 9.45am
Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) was a toxic Happy Valley villain, but in the end you almost felt sorry for him. Image: BBC
Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) was a toxic Happy Valley villain, but in the end you almost felt sorry for him. Image: BBC

We almost got to the ten-year anniversary of your dad first making the “why’s it called that, it doesn’t look very happy to me” joke, but not quite.

After three series and as many maladjusted creeps as can have cuffs slapped on them, Sally Wainwright’s tour de force Yorkshire crime drama Happy Valley (BBC One) bowed out on Sunday.

“Contains strong language, prolonged violence and upsetting scenes,” those watching on iPlayer were informed before it began, which would have warmed their hearts.

Bring it on

If Happy Valley’s on, then that’s what they’ve paid their licence fee for. Bring it on.

Last week’s fifth episode left a bunch of hanging plotlines, but Wainwright knows it’s the storyline which has lasted throughout which draws us back.

Ann Gallagher (Charlie Murphy) and Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) in Happy Valley. Image: BBC

Crazed Tommy Lee Royce (the mighty James Norton) has broken out of jail, and he wants to wrest his son Ryan (Rhys Connah) from his copper gran Catherine Cawood (the even mightier Sarah Lancashire).

Her daughter Becky died by suicide after being raped by Tommy.

All this played out at the expense of the two other storylines involving rotten men, especially that of mild-mannered but desperate pharmacist Faisal (Amit Shah).

His dealing of prescription pills bagged him queasy threats of violence from local gangsters and eventually turned him into a killer.

Toxic masculinity

In the end he was arrested off camera, with Catherine absent-mindedly rustling up one last piece of Columbo-style evidence as she cleared her desk following a job well done.

Meanwhile Ryan’s alpha-male but beta-human PE teacher Rob Hepworth (Mark Stanley) wasn’t a murderer, ‘only’ a domestic abuser and probable child-groomer.

That last fact seemed tacked-on just to compound Rob’s awfulness.

Both characters had been written and acted as perfectly awful studies of extreme toxic masculinity, but both arcs felt thrown away to make space for the main event.

Clare Cartwright (Siobhan Finneran and Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire in a scene from Happy Valley. Image: BBC.

Catherine’s final confrontation with Tommy – which has already spawned an internet meme, of Tommy peering in her living room window and failing to spot Catherine asleep on the sofa – also lacked a little for me, although looking at The Entire Internet, I might be alone in that.

By the time he lit the match – literally – on the ghastly finale, it was possible to feel sympathy for Tommy.

His relationship with Becky seemed more complex than we had previously believed.

And he appeared to hold genuine affection for Ryan and regret that his arch-enemy Catherine had done better than him by the kid.

On top of this he’d just brutally wiped out the local villains before they got to him, making him an accidental hero.

Hint of sympathy

For the whole series Tommy has been the very worst narcissistic and psychopathic traits rolled into one, a walking avatar of toxic masculinity versus Catherine’s world-weary but determined woman who’s had it up to here.

Any hint of sympathy for him felt strange, and unearned by the character.

Is it fair to watch excellent, near-perfect television but be unable to get past its slight imperfection?

It really was excellent, just, until the end – but please don’t do a Line of Duty, and just leave it there.

 

