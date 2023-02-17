Storm Otto causes travel disruption in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Storm Otto causes travel disruption in Tayside and Fife

By Matteo Bell
February 17 2023, 7.34am Updated: February 17 2023, 9.27am
Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson

Commuters in Tayside and Fife are facing travel chaos as Storm Otto causes train delays and bridge closures.

The storm, the first to be named this year, forced the closure of the Tay Road Bridge and the Forth Road Bridge early on Friday morning.

The Tay Road Bridge has since reopened, with a 30mph speed restriction. It remains closed to double decker buses.

Rail travel has also been hit, with speed restrictions causing delays on some routes.

Trains between Edinburgh and Dundee are facing delays of up to 20 minutes – and trains between Perth and the capital could be delayed by 15 minutes.

Some ScotRail services may be suspended due to high winds. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

ScotRail has also warned some services between Dundee and Arbroath and Montrose to Inverurie may be suspended due to high winds.

Meanwhile, Blackness Avenue has been closed after the high winds caused scaffolding on the street to come loose.

Police and firefighters are currently dealing with the situation, and a section of the street has been cordoned off.

The 73 Stagecoach service, which usually travels up Blackness Avenue, will now be diverted along the Perth Road via Harris.

Yellow wind warning in Tayside and Fife due to Storm Otto

A yellow wind warning is in place across all of Scotland and parts of Northern England due to the storm.

It will last from 3am until 3pm on Friday.

Scots have been warned flying debris from the storm could cause “injuries and danger to life”, with buildings likely to be damaged and power cuts possible.

Further disruption to transportation is also possible and drivers have been advised to take care in the hazardous conditions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Fans react to Dundee rockers The View's first single in almost eight years
Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Carer's £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user's bank card
Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry paedophile cleared of 'sextortion' plot but admits child abuse offences
Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Council set to end funding for Big Noise Douglas as charity boss hits out…
Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald's
Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee
5
Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Dundee City Council approves holiday let for City Quay despite local objections
2
Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee 5a bus in Dundee city centre.
Xplore Dundee to scrap paper tickets for concessions
2
Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
'Soul-destroying' swastikas and racist graffiti scrawled on wall at Dundee nature reserve

Most Read

1
Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s
2
Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
4
Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee
5
5
Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee 5a bus in Dundee city centre.
Xplore Dundee to scrap paper tickets for concessions
2
6
Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
7
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
14
8
Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
9
Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Dundee City Council approves holiday let for City Quay despite local objections
2
10
What is devo max and could it be in a second Scottish independence referendum?

More from The Courier

Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin
Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
EVE MUIRHEAD: Rory McIlroy is right, world rankings mean a lot when you're in…
Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Food festival Taste of Grampian to make its return to Aberdeen's P&J Live in…
Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Fair City Unity silent protest summed up St Johnstone divide but Perth club face…
Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Ambitious Leven parks project takes shape as funding secured for next phase
Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
How Dundee United's George Fox Stand rose from the rubble of old Tannadice
Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Angus artist Mary-Ann leads Scottish prisoners' project to create thousands of paper sunflowers for…
Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Meet the Perthshire pals whose new business gives golf clubs an extra shot
Fife firefighter Barry Martin and his family
'Our love will last forever': Wife's tribute to Fife firefighter and dad of twins…
Blackness Avenue has been closed due to high winds knocking scaffolding loose. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Dundee United in Glenn Middleton injury sweat as winger is sent for scan

Editor's Picks

Most Commented