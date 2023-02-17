Storm Otto causes travel disruption in Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Commuters in Tayside and Fife are facing travel chaos as Storm Otto causes train delays and bridge closures.

The storm, the first to be named this year, forced the closure of the Tay Road Bridge and the Forth Road Bridge early on Friday morning.

The Tay Road Bridge has since reopened, with a 30mph speed restriction. It remains closed to double decker buses.

Rail travel has also been hit, with speed restrictions causing delays on some routes.

Trains between Edinburgh and Dundee are facing delays of up to 20 minutes – and trains between Perth and the capital could be delayed by 15 minutes.

ScotRail has also warned some services between Dundee and Arbroath and Montrose to Inverurie may be suspended due to high winds.

Meanwhile, Blackness Avenue has been closed after the high winds caused scaffolding on the street to come loose.

Police and firefighters are currently dealing with the situation, and a section of the street has been cordoned off.

The 73 Stagecoach service, which usually travels up Blackness Avenue, will now be diverted along the Perth Road via Harris.

Yellow wind warning in Tayside and Fife due to Storm Otto

A yellow wind warning is in place across all of Scotland and parts of Northern England due to the storm.

It will last from 3am until 3pm on Friday.

Scots have been warned flying debris from the storm could cause “injuries and danger to life”, with buildings likely to be damaged and power cuts possible.

Further disruption to transportation is also possible and drivers have been advised to take care in the hazardous conditions.