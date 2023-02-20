Endurance race at ScotKart Dundee to raise cash for Help for Kids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Endurance race at ScotKart Dundee to raise cash for Help for Kids

By Cheryl Peebles
February 20 2023, 6.00pm
Gearing up for track action at ScotKart Dundee for Help for Kids. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.
Gearing up for track action at ScotKart Dundee for Help for Kids. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.

48 drivers, 12 teams and four hours of endurance racing will bring countless benefits for disadvantaged children in Dundee.

The Evening Telegraph’s Help for Kids charity is to cash in from a high-octane fund raising event at ScotKart Dundee.

Teams of four drivers will take turns to race non-stop for four hours at the indoor karting arena on Tuesday, February 28.

And spectators can bag a track-side spot to watch the action and help raise even more money.

It is the first time TeamSport Dundee has held an event of this kind for Help for Kids, which provides grants for families and supports organisations working with disadvantaged children in Dundee and Perth.

And drivers competing – adults and children – are eager to get their helmets on and engines revving.

Manager Kate Fyffe said: “The crew at TeamSport Dundee are really excited for the event.

Gearing up for the endurance race are (from left) Adin Lorimer, Blaine McManon, Kate Fyffe, Stacey Wallace from Help for Kids, Sean Crichton, Barry Watt, Josh Neil and Cortney Farquharson. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.

“It’s fantastic to see everyone coming together to support the important work of Help for Kids, from first-time karters to our members, as well as the wider Dundee community and local businesses who have generously donated.

“There’s a real buzz about the day. We can’t wait to see how much we raise for such a fantastic cause.”

Thanking TeamSport Dundee and those involved, Help for Kids charity manager Stacey Wallace said: “The work and energy that’s gone into this event is fantastic.

“We rely more than ever on companies like TeamSport to support us, and are truly grateful for them choosing us.

“We are looking forward to next week’s event and wish everyone good luck taking part.”

Doors open at the Myrekirk Road track at 3.30pm on February 28, and the race begins at 6pm.

There will be a bake sale, raffles, games and other entertainment.

