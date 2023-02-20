Endurance race at ScotKart Dundee to raise cash for Help for Kids

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

48 drivers, 12 teams and four hours of endurance racing will bring countless benefits for disadvantaged children in Dundee.

The Evening Telegraph’s Help for Kids charity is to cash in from a high-octane fund raising event at ScotKart Dundee.

Teams of four drivers will take turns to race non-stop for four hours at the indoor karting arena on Tuesday, February 28.

And spectators can bag a track-side spot to watch the action and help raise even more money.

It is the first time TeamSport Dundee has held an event of this kind for Help for Kids, which provides grants for families and supports organisations working with disadvantaged children in Dundee and Perth.

And drivers competing – adults and children – are eager to get their helmets on and engines revving.

Manager Kate Fyffe said: “The crew at TeamSport Dundee are really excited for the event.

“It’s fantastic to see everyone coming together to support the important work of Help for Kids, from first-time karters to our members, as well as the wider Dundee community and local businesses who have generously donated.

“There’s a real buzz about the day. We can’t wait to see how much we raise for such a fantastic cause.”

Thanking TeamSport Dundee and those involved, Help for Kids charity manager Stacey Wallace said: “The work and energy that’s gone into this event is fantastic.

“We rely more than ever on companies like TeamSport to support us, and are truly grateful for them choosing us.

“We are looking forward to next week’s event and wish everyone good luck taking part.”

Doors open at the Myrekirk Road track at 3.30pm on February 28, and the race begins at 6pm.

There will be a bake sale, raffles, games and other entertainment.