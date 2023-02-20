‘Exciting’ tuberculosis drug developed in St Andrews could save millions of lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

‘Exciting’ tuberculosis drug developed in St Andrews could save millions of lives

By Claire Warrender
February 20 2023, 6.08pm Updated: February 20 2023, 6.15pm
St Andrews University where the TB drug was developed
St Andrews University: Image: Kim Cessford / DCThomson.

Scientists at St Andrews University have developed a new TB drug with the potential to save millions of lives worldwide.

Clinical trials found the new combination of antibiotics can kill tuberculosis faster than traditional treatments.

And it could shorten treatment by up to two months.

Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacteria which cause tuberculosis.

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection which affects the lungs, with some sufferers coughing up blood.

It is spread by inhaling droplets from the coughs or sneezes of an infected person.

While it can usually be cured with several months of treatment, some forms of the infection are resistant to drugs.

But the St Andrews team says the results of a global trial are exciting and could pave the way for better treatment for all TB patients.

New treatment can kill all types of TB bacteria

Around ten million people were infected with tuberculosis last year and 1.6 million died.

The new drug is one of the first new treatments to emerge in the last 50 years.

The St Andrews team worked on the clinical trial with scientists across the world, including the not-for-profit TB Alliance.

It involved 455 people at 26 sites across eight countries, including South Africa, Russia and Brazil.

Dr Derek Sloan. Image: Supplied by St Andrews University.

However, around 10% of patients dropped out due to side effects.

The team is not disheartened though.

Dr Derek Sloan, senior lecturer in St Andrews University’s school of medicine, said: “The trial suggests that new antibiotic treatment combinations can kill all types of TB bacteria faster than traditional approaches, which is exciting.

“However, as we find new options to improve TB treatment, we still ned to work out which therapies are most suitable for each individual patient.”

Results to be unveiled at international conference

Professor Stephen Gillespie, leader of the St Andrews infection group, added: “This study shows the value of St Andrews world-leading partnership working with international collaborators and the TB Alliance.

“Together we have a sustained commitment to develop new and better treatments for tuberculosis which remains a threat to human health globally.”

The results of the trial will be unveiled at an international conference on retroviruses in Seattle on Monday night.

It brings together some of the world’s most respected infectious disease professionals to discuss infections such as TB and Covid-19.

