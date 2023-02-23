Therapy dog stolen from Dundee street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owner of a therapy dog stolen in Dundee says he is desperate to get his pet back safely.

Wolfy the Siberian husky was taken on Tuesday evening, sparking a police probe.

Since 2018, owner Ric May has been taking Wolfy into the city centre and working with drug users and rough sleepers.

The dog has been left temporarily in the possession of some of the most vulnerable in a bid to inspire more compassion from passersby.

Over recent years Ric believes his dog’s presence has helped “bridge the gap” between vulnerable people and the rest of society.

But the eight-year-old dog was taken while working with a vulnerable man outside Greggs on the Murraygate on Tuesday evening.

Ray understands Wolfy was taken to Arklay Street and given to someone else, without his permission, and hasn’t been seen since.

He explained those who have worked with his dog before know not to take him out of the city centre and fears he has been stolen.

‘I’ve been searching the streets’

Ray said: “Since the last sighting I’ve been searching the streets until the early hours of the morning trying to get him back.

“Wolfy is a working/therapy dog who is well known around the city centre.

“That’s where he works and people know they aren’t to take him away from the city centre area.

“I was in a workshop and he was in someone’s possession outside Greggs on the Murraygate.

“He has been with this person in the city centre a number of times before and there has never been an issue.

“Multiple people have informed me the dog went to a few locations before going into another person’s possession around Arklay Street.

“Since then he has not been returned.

“Many of the most vulnerable people in the city centre are rallying around trying to help me get him back.”

Investigation into stolen dog ‘at an early stage’

The Coldside resident said there have been a few potential sightings of Wolfy since he was taken after an appeal to find him was launched.

He added: “Wolfy is a hefty Siberian husky and is family to me, I’m just wanting him back safely.

“There have been a few possible sightings on the Hilltown so there has been some positive news.

“The local missing pets page has also shared the appeal on Thursday.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of the theft of a dog on Arklay Street, Dundee, around 5.50pm on Tuesday.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.”