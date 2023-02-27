Relatives gather as new memorial honours victims of Dundee trawler sunk by Nazis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Relatives gather as new memorial honours victims of Dundee trawler sunk by Nazis

By Jake Keith
February 27 2023, 4.17pm Updated: February 27 2023, 5.53pm
Gail Forbes, granddaughter of one of the men lost, alongside the new plaque. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Gail Forbes, granddaughter of one of the men lost, alongside the new plaque. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Relatives of some of the nine men who lost their lives in a wartime trawler disaster gathered in Broughty Ferry for the unveiling of a memorial plaque.

Dundee vessel Ben Attow was sunk on February 27 1940 after a German mine exploded off the Firth of Forth, killing the whole crew.

The deaths left 26 children fatherless, including 87-year-old Peter Schiavetta, who has campaigned for years for a memorial for his dad Luigi and the others onboard.

Gail Forbes, whose grandfather George Anderson died, joined the push and the two families managed to pull together enough money alongside donations to have one installed.

The plaque is at the new seawall near Broughty Ferry’s lifeboat station on Fisher Street with the ceremony held on the 83rd anniversary on Monday.

Most of the men were from Broughty Ferry but two lived in Tayport and one in Monifieth.

Families delighted at permanent memorial

Gail said: “We’re absolutely delighted this has finally happened.

“I’m most pleased for Peter who has wanted this for a long time. He has never really let it go.

“I love the way he just didn’t give up, it clearly means a lot to him, particularly at the age he is as well.

The article from the time of the tragedy.

“He knew my mum as we all lived in The Ferry; he’d lost his dad and my mother lost her dad so they were always friends.”

Just before the tragedy, the Ben Attow’s lights had been seen in the darkness by another trawler in the same fleet.

Shortly after a “terrific explosion” was seen, then the lights of the Ben Attow disappeared.

The vessel was only identified when debris began washing up on shore two days after the explosion.

Locals at the unveiling on Monday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The incident has often been considered a forgotten Second World War tragedy.

But it is now being permanently etched into the community with street names in the nearby Balgillo Heights development also honouring the victims with Ben Attow Drive, Lane, and Terrace

Piper Glenn Kelly performed at the ceremony while Sailors Society port chaplin for Dundee and Montrose, Peter Donald, and local historian Charlie Webster spoke.

Ben Attow plaque fundraising continues

The families have not yet raised all of the £3000 needed to cover the cost of the installation but a JustGiving page is still live and taking donations.

“The Ferry was such a tight-knit community at that time (when it was a small fishing village) so the deaths really hit hard,” she added.

“But in the old days they didn’t overly discuss things like this and they just coped.

“I had hoped to get some more relatives along to the unveiling but it was hard to reach people; Facebook only gets you so far.

Glen Kelly (21) from Monifieth performed at the event. Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“But it’s there forever now and relatives can come up and see it any time.

“I want to thank everyone who helped make it happen, I’m so pleased it has all come together in the end.”

The Broughty Ferry men who died were Luigi Schiavetta, 47, David Lorimer, 31, George Anderson, 50, Norman Ross, 29, John Robertson, 20, and Alexander M. Gall, 26.

The other three men killed were Arthur Lawrence, 30, from Monifieth and Robert Mayes, 42, and W. J. Briggs, 48, both from Tayport.

