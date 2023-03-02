Police seal off Dundee street amid ongoing incident By Lindsey Hamilton March 2 2023, 9.28pm Updated: March 2 2023, 10.22pm Police have sealed off Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A Dundee street has been closed amid an ongoing police incident. Local reports say that police activity is centred in and around Craigowan Road. Officers have erected a cordon between the community centre and Craigard Road. People are not being allowed access. Police at the scene. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Police Scotland has not confirmed the nature of the incident but the force has been contacted for comment. One witness said: “I tried to drive along the road but it was completely sealed off. “I could see lots of blue flashing lights and police officers on the street with torches. A cordon has been erected near the community centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson “It was hard to see what was going on but it all looked pretty serious and frantic.” Another eyewitness said: “There seems to be something serious happening in Craigowan Road in Charleston. “Lots of police at the scene but no one currently seems to know what’s happening.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close