Home News Dundee

Police seal off Dundee street amid ongoing incident

By Lindsey Hamilton
March 2 2023, 9.28pm Updated: March 2 2023, 10.22pm
Police have sealed off Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police have sealed off Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Dundee street has been closed amid an ongoing police incident.

Local reports say that police activity is centred in and around Craigowan Road.

Officers have erected a cordon between the community centre and Craigard Road.

People are not being allowed access.

Police at the scene. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Police Scotland has not confirmed the nature of the incident but the force has been contacted for comment.

One witness said: “I tried to drive along the road but it was completely sealed off.

“I could see lots of blue flashing lights and police officers on the street with torches.

A cordon has been erected near the community centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It was hard to see what was going on but it all looked pretty serious and frantic.”

Another eyewitness said: “There seems to be something serious happening in Craigowan Road in Charleston.

“Lots of police at the scene but no one currently seems to know what’s happening.”

