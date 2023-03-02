Police seal off Dundee street amid ongoing incident

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee street has been closed amid an ongoing police incident.

Local reports say that police activity is centred in and around Craigowan Road.

Officers have erected a cordon between the community centre and Craigard Road.

People are not being allowed access.

Police Scotland has not confirmed the nature of the incident but the force has been contacted for comment.

One witness said: “I tried to drive along the road but it was completely sealed off.

“I could see lots of blue flashing lights and police officers on the street with torches.

“It was hard to see what was going on but it all looked pretty serious and frantic.”

Another eyewitness said: “There seems to be something serious happening in Craigowan Road in Charleston.

“Lots of police at the scene but no one currently seems to know what’s happening.”