Further day of disruption on busy Dundee road during roadworks

Drivers are facing a further day of disruption on a busy Dundee road due to roadworks.

Queues have built up on Claverhouse Road – as far back as the A90 Forfar Road on occasions – while Scottish Water carries out the work at the Trottick circle.

Drivers on Old Glamis Road and Balgowan Avenue are also having to queue at temporary traffic lights.

It comes as contractors have been working to restore water supplies to about 25 homes.

One local resident said: “Traffic is being stopped at all four points of the Trottick circle so it’s taking a while for vehicles on all sides to get through when it’s busy.

“But the queues on Claverhouse Road for folk heading towards Kirkton have been horrendous at times because they’re having to send those drivers round the circle the wrong way.

“On Tuesday night the queue was right along past the entrance to the sports centre.

“It’s going to be chaos for drivers if it keeps going for much longer.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “Our team is working at the junction of Claverhouse Road and Old Glamis Road to address an issue on the water network which initially affected water supply to around 25 homes in the local area.

“Affected water supplies have been restored via a temporary arrangement, but work is continuing on site to complete a permanent repair.

“We are hopeful that work overnight will enable our contractor to carry out reinstatement of the main road on Wednesday so that traffic through the circle can return to normal by Thursday morning.

“We would like to apologise for the delays and thank road users for their patience while we work to complete repairs and return the main road to normal.”