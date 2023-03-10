Campaigner hopes Angus Council will refuse crematorium appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Duntrune resident who opposes plans for a crematorium in the area is hopeful Angus Council will refuse the applicant’s appeal.

Ian Robertson fronts a campaign against construction of the proposed facility to be built on the site three miles northwest of Dundee.

Among his objections, Mr Robertson maintains it is not in the interests of the local community.

The appeal is from farmer Guthrie Batchelor, who wants to build a crematorium with a 120-seat chapel, as well as a memorial garden and parking areas.

He maintains there is a need for the facility because people in the area must either attend funerals at Parkgrove, near Friockheim, or in Dundee.

But over 700 objections were made against the plans.

Mr Robertson hopes the council’s development management review committee (DMRC) will, on Tuesday, reject the project, more than a year since it was first refused.

The application process began more than two years ago, but has been delayed by a series of issues, including that a report submitted to the committee in August last year had “serious discrepancies.”

Mr Robertson hopes the administrative saga will be resolved and believes there are signs the council might find in favour of his group’s objections.

‘No call for crematoria’

In a statement, he said it is “reassuring” that the council’s planning department “believe” the proposal is against 11 local and national planning policies (NPF).

He argues: “There is no call within either the Angus Local Development Plan nor NPF4 for further crematoria.

“those of us living in the Murroes and Wellbank area very much hope that when they meet next Tuesday the DMRC stand behind these planning policies and the planning department and refuse this appeal.”

‘Not for local benefit’

He continues: “It is clear that this proposal does not either support the local community nor their wellbeing as is claimed by the landowner.

“The proposed crematorium would be located just outside the boundary of the City of Dundee and it is clearly aimed at servicing that geographical area rather than an ‘existing, mainly rural community’ in Angus as claimed by the landowner.”

‘Diversify to survive’

Among arguments offered by Mr Batchelor’s lawyers is that his family, who own the land for the proposed site, have farmed in Angus for eight generations.

They say it’s necessary for the family business to diversify to survive.

In March 2022, Mr Batchelor said: ““We took a lot of time to consider what we could do with this field.

“And I have faith in the review committee giving this application full consideration.”