Trains disrupted between Dundee and Arbroath due to broken track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Trains disrupted between Dundee and Arbroath due to broken track

By Neil Henderson
March 10 2023, 11.44am Updated: March 10 2023, 6.41pm
Broughty Ferryrailway station.image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferryrailway station.image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Trains were disrupted between Dundee and Arbroath on Friday due to a broken track near Broughty Ferry.

The damage was discovered between Broughty Ferry and Carnoustie stations in the morning.

Scotrail sent engineers to work on a repair but some services were cancelled.

Dundee to Arbroath services were cancelled while those heading further north to Aberdeen were forced to run with a 5mph speed restriction.

The issue was fully resolved shortly after 6pm.

Trains disrupted between Dundee and Arbroath

Scotrail said affected passengers could use tickets on Stagecoach bus services.

Train tickets were also accepted on CityLink buses between Dundee and Aberdeen.

Replacement buses were also provided from Dundee, Perth and Aberdeen.

A spokesperson said: “The line towards Aberdeen that had been closed has now reopened with a speed restriction of 5mph through the affected area.

“Dundee to Arbroath trains remain withdrawn at present.

“Stagecoach ticket acceptance is in place between Dundee and Arbroath.”

Engineers spent most of Friday carrying out repairs to the damaged track, while disruption continued throughout the day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Forbes Newsagent., C;epington Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 26, charged in connection with armed robbery at Dundee newsagent
Each false alarm costs nearly £2,000. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee and Angus schoolkids set off eight 'malicious' fire alarms every month last year
Veteran Charlie Reid at Black Watch Parade at the waterfront. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Black Watch veteran in ambitious plan for £100k Dundee Waterfront memorial
2
Gordon Buchanan. Image: Freddie Claire
'I was thrown in at the deep end': Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan is bringing…
Kane Hester at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Montrose four cleared in Kane Hester 'football betting scam' trial
Campaigners against plans for a proposed crematorium in Duntrune, north of Dundee, hope Angus Council will reject the application on Tuesday. Image: Paul Reid/DCT Media
Campaigner hopes Angus Council will refuse crematorium appeal
A Stagecoach bus.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2
Rubbish dumped at Middleton Wood in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tyres, oil canisters and household rubbish dumped at Dundee woodland
The Tay Road Bridge was shut. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tay Road Bridge incident resolved 'safely' after two hours of delays for drivers
Frederick Burge, 89, was found dead last month.
Dundee man accused of pensioner's murder has trial set

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
4
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’
5
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
6
Police on scene in Anstruther after a body is found
Probe after woman found dead on Anstruther beach
7
The Tay Road Bridge was shut. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tay Road Bridge incident resolved ‘safely’ after two hours of delays for drivers
8
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
9
A Stagecoach bus.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2
10
Perth pensioner Mike Perry thinks electric cars are the future. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car ‘range anxiety’
13

More from The Courier

The iconic Frida Kahlo is the subject of a fascinating documentary series on the BBC.
TELLYBOX: A fascinating insight into the iconic Frida Kahlo
The WeeCOOK Kitchen has a range of dishes, including their famous pies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
4 restaurants in Angus where you can bring your own bottle
Brucefield Road in Blairgowrie. Inage: Google Street View.
Police probe after thieves steal safe in Blairgowrie break in
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.
Liam Gordon: Getting Chris Kane back will be 'massive' for St Johnstone
Flames rip through the bus on Battenberg Road near the Royal Marines base at Condor. Image: Ross Pert.
Bus catches fire near Royal Marines base in Arbroath
Paula Yates in February 1994. Image: Duncan Raban/Popperfoto via Getty Images.
Paul Whitelaw: A look back at the stories of Paula Yates and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe…
Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Woman, 78, seriously injured after crash in Kirkcaldy
Actress Elaine C Smith, pictured here at the launch of the SNP Women's Pledge with her 11-month-old grand daughter, Stella in 2015, is one of the woman who have inspired Lesley.
LESLEY HART: Women who shaped me, from Mum to Elaine to Alice
Author Hannah Dolby. Image: Trisha Keracher-Summerfield.
'I've always been funny - but I've just realised other people like it' says…
Heavy snow fell overnight. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline's League One match versus Peterhead OFF following pitch inspection

Editor's Picks

Most Commented