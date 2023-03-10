Trains disrupted between Dundee and Arbroath due to broken track

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trains were disrupted between Dundee and Arbroath on Friday due to a broken track near Broughty Ferry.

The damage was discovered between Broughty Ferry and Carnoustie stations in the morning.

Scotrail sent engineers to work on a repair but some services were cancelled.

Dundee to Arbroath services were cancelled while those heading further north to Aberdeen were forced to run with a 5mph speed restriction.

The issue was fully resolved shortly after 6pm.

Scotrail said affected passengers could use tickets on Stagecoach bus services.

Train tickets were also accepted on CityLink buses between Dundee and Aberdeen.

Replacement buses were also provided from Dundee, Perth and Aberdeen.

A spokesperson said: “The line towards Aberdeen that had been closed has now reopened with a speed restriction of 5mph through the affected area.

“Dundee to Arbroath trains remain withdrawn at present.

“Stagecoach ticket acceptance is in place between Dundee and Arbroath.”

Engineers spent most of Friday carrying out repairs to the damaged track, while disruption continued throughout the day.