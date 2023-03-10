Comfort Food Friday: Add fizz to your meal with this Irn Bru chicken recipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Comfort Food Friday: Add fizz to your meal with this Irn Bru chicken recipe

By Scott Baptie
March 10 2023, 11.45am
Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie
Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie

Whisky sauce, haggis, porridge, neeps and tatties and a deep-fried Mars Bar are some “traditional” Scottish delights you will certainly have come across.

However, you’ve probably never seen a recipe that features our favourite drink – Irn Bru – until now…

“Irn Bru chicken in the slow cooker? Haud yer wheesht. That has to be a mickey take, right!?” says nutritionist Scott Baptie.

“No, my friends, this is a legitimate recipe. You may have heard of Diet Coke chicken but I’ve gone one better and used our nation’s favourite soft drink instead. It’s kinda like a sweet and sour chicken but a bit more interesting and served with an extra slab of banter.”

Irn Bru Chicken

Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie

Ingredients

  • 1kg chicken breast, chopped
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
  • 20ml Worcestershire sauce
  • 20g tomato puree
  • 30g cornflour
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 330ml Irn Bru or Coke (needs to be the full sugar kind)
  • ½ tsp salt
  • Good few grinds of black pepper

Method

  1. Add all the ingredients to the slow cooker. Mix through. Cover and cook for four to five hours on low.

If you don’t have a slow cooker:

  1. You can make this two ways. One would be on the stove. If you do this option use much less (if any) cornflour and add in extra liquid. Another can might be OTT so extra stock would probably be best. Probably pan fry the chicken first then add to the rest of the ingredients.
  2. You could also do it in the oven, same method applies but maybe try with chicken thighs to stop it drying out, and cook for a couple of hours at about 160C/140 Fan/310F/Gas Mark 2½.

To serve:

  1. If you wanted to go “full Scottish” then my inclination would be to go with neeps and tatties (turnips and potatoes), but personally I prefer it with rice (like a sweet and sour).

Nutrition: calories – 279; fat – 3g; carbohydrates – 15g; protein – 47g.

To store: This will store for a few days in an airtight container in the fridge.

To reheat: Like most stews and casseroles, this reheats well in the microwave or in a pot on the stove.

To freeze: This freezes well and can be reheated at a later date.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food & Drink

Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie
4 restaurants in Angus where you can bring your own bottle
The Crusoe Lower Largo
Restaurant Review: The Crusoe in Lower Largo showcases Scotland at its best
Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
Mother and daughter celebrating Mother's Day with flowers and a gift.
Workshops, afternoon tea, fizz and more: 4 ideas for Mother's Day
Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie
Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open…
Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie
9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week
Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie
Midweek meal: Scotch lamb naan pizza is the mash-up menu you need right now
Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie
The Coca-Cola bottling plant was the Real Thing for Dundee's youngsters
Anya Sturrock
How 20-year-old Anya Sturrock from Angus became one of the best piemakers in the…
Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie
Huge success for Fife Whisky Festival after nearly 800 festivalgoers descend on Cupar's Corn…

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
4
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’
5
Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
6
Police on scene in Anstruther after a body is found
Probe after woman found dead on Anstruther beach
7
Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie
Tay Road Bridge incident resolved ‘safely’ after two hours of delays for drivers
8
Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
9
Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2
10
Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie
How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car ‘range anxiety’
13

More from The Courier

Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie
TELLYBOX: A fascinating insight into the iconic Frida Kahlo
Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie
Man, 26, charged in connection with armed robbery at Dundee newsagent
Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie
Police probe after thieves steal safe in Blairgowrie break in
Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie
Liam Gordon: Getting Chris Kane back will be 'massive' for St Johnstone
Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie
Bus catches fire near Royal Marines base in Arbroath
Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie
Paul Whitelaw: A look back at the stories of Paula Yates and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe…
Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie
Woman, 78, seriously injured after crash in Kirkcaldy
Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie
LESLEY HART: Women who shaped me, from Mum to Elaine to Alice
Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie
'I've always been funny - but I've just realised other people like it' says…
Irn Bru chicken. Image: Supplied by Scott Baptie
Dunfermline's League One match versus Peterhead OFF following pitch inspection

Editor's Picks

Most Commented