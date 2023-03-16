Love Island’s Iain Stirling bringing live show to Dundee and Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Love Island voice-over star Iain Stirling is heading to Dundee and Dunfermline as part of his 2024 comedy tour.

The BAFTA winning Scottish comedian, known for his razor-sharp humour, announced dates for his upcoming tour Relevant, which will see him pay a visit to Tayside and Fife.

Kick-starting his career in 2010, Iain made his first television appearance on children’s channel CBBC.

Since then he has gone on to star and write his own sitcom – Buffering – on ITV, launched his own stand-up special, Failing Upwards, hosted ITV2’s comedy entertainment show, CelebAbility and has appeared in series eight of Taskmasker on Channel 4.

But the Edinburgh-born star is best known as the voice behind the hit ITV2 dating show, Love Island, which he has narrated since 2015.

Tour dates include Dundee and Dunfermline

Iain will perform next year at Whitehall Theatre in Dundee on April 4 and Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on April 5.

The comedian ruffled the feathers of some Fifers earlier this year after he ‘mugged off’ Kirkcaldy during an episode of Love Island by suggesting a date there could put any budding romance in jeopardy.

As an Edinburgh Fringe Festival favourite, Iain has performed six sold-out and critically acclaimed show, including ‘U OK Hun? X’ in 2017 which sold out the entire Edinburgh Fringe run in advance.

His latest tour is set to be his biggest yet, as he gets set to visit 28 cities across the UK and Ireland.

Tickets go on pre-sale on Thursday and full release on Friday.