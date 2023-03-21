Life-saving defibrillator stolen from Dundee street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A life-saving defibrillator worth hundreds of pounds has been stolen from a Dundee street.

Police launched an investigation after the equipment was taken from outside the Attic Lounge community centre on Beauly Avenue in the Kirkton area.

The theft was discovered on Friday morning and officers believe it occurred the night before, although it may have been earlier.

The device was provided by St John’s Ambulance for use by the community in the event of a medical emergency, and is similar to the one pictured.

Police say it will have no use or value for the person who removed it and the community will miss out.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating the theft of a community AED, or defibrillator, from outside the Attic Lounge in Beauly Avenue, Kirkton, Dundee.

“It was initially purchased through a legacy gift made to the charity in someone’s will, and is a potentially life-saving piece of equipment which is now no longer available to the community.

“If you have any information that could help our investigation, particularly if you can help us find it, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.”

Information can also be given 100% anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Should it be found, it can be handed in to any police office, using reference is CR/33190/23.