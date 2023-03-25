Dundee street cordoned off after incident in city pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee street cordoned off after incident in city pub

Onlookers described seeing paramedics attend to a man on the floor of White's Bar in Clepington Road

By Lindsey Hamilton and James Simpson
Police vehicles outside White's Bar. Image: Supplied

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Dundee

V&A Dundee: Tartan fever as exhibition celebrates 'pattern of contradictions' and 'woven psychedelia'
Kinross based Grand National winner One For Arthur dies
Man taken to hospital after Dundee city centre assault
Dundee pensioner offered 92-mile round trip for Covid booster
Broughty Ferry couple's incredible 1944 Auschwitz love story inspires new novel
Restaurant review: Step inside Piccolo to be transported to Italy from Dundee's Perth Road
'Failure of broadcasting has left Dundonians feeling oary', says broadcaster in residence Alistair Heather
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
The Little Green Larder: We put Dundee's zero waste meal kit to the test
10 of the best Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

Most Read

1
Man taken to hospital after Dundee city centre assault
2
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
3
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
4
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
5
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station
6
Banned Fife driver who led police on 110mph chase is caught back behind wheel
7
Outfield Farm: Beautiful architect designed cabins with hot tubs and wood burners in Carse…
8
Historic Pittenweem Inn building to be sold at auction
9
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
3

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts haven't done themselves justice' this season as Joe Cardle eyes another year…
4 Arbroath talking points as Angus side boost survival hopes with stunning win at…
Paul Whitelaw: This week's TV highlights include the return of Succession and Bear Grylls…
TELLYBOX: From simple Sicily to a sensitive look at the Holy Land
LESLEY HART: Organised? Me? Not likely, and never on a Sunday
WALK THIS WAY: Perthshire's mysterious Black Castle
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's spring, and I have sprung
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan aiming to use Scotland U/21 experience to bolster Dark Blues…
Kirriemuir photographers give it their best shot with these stunning images in annual awards
Nature Watch: In search of the vampire plant

Editor's Picks

Most Commented