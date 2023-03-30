Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bosses at Whitehall Theatre in Dundee have cancelled an upcoming appearance by controversial media personality Katie Hopkins.

The former Apprentice star was slated to visit Dundee in October as part of her Live, Laugh, Love tour.

But the booking immediately faced criticism online, with many condemning the theatre for hosting Ms Hopkins.

Locals took to Twitter to share their “disappointment” and “disgust” at the venue. .

Ms Hopkins – who has often drawn anger for racist remarks – was banned from Twitter in 2020 for breaking the platforms rules on hate speech.

In 2021, she was deported from Australia after allegations she broke Covid quarantine rules after travelling to appear in the reality TV show Big Brother Australia.

The theatre have now announced they have cancelled Ms Hopkins show following concerns from the public and to ensure the safety of staff.

The cancellation follows a number of other cancellation at venues across the UK in recent days, including the Gatehouse Theatre in Stafford and the Weymouth Pavilion.

‘Hopkins’ views do not align with the Whitehall Theatre’

Whitehall Theatre venue manager Paul Thomson told The Courier: “The booking of Katie Hopkins has proven to be controversial.

“Some people have expressed concern dismay and outrage, that we, as an independent theatre, had chosen to host such a performance.

“Here at the Whitehall Theatre, we welcome everyone, no matter what race, gender or sexuality and we hope our audiences feel comfortable and safe when attending shows at the venue.

“We are a non-political, neutral venue, inclusive and welcoming to everyone, and the views of the management and staff of the Whitehall Theatre do not align with Katie Hopkins’ views.

“The Whitehall Theatre tries to create the best and most diverse programme we can, catering to all our audiences and if we were to refuse to book a performance on the grounds that someone, somewhere might find the contents of that performance objectionable then we would likely have to consider closing the doors for good.

“On this occasion, the management have decided to withdraw this performance not only due to the concerns of the public but also to ensure the safety of our staff should the event have gone ahead.

“We apologise if this caused upset to those believing Katie shouldn’t be given a platform and also to those who had booked tickets to come to the event.”

The venue says anyone who already booked tickets will be refunded.

‘Hatred isn’t welcome in Dundee’

North East MSP Maggie Chapman said she was a shocked Whitehall Theatre were willing to provide a platform to Hopkins, who is known for her controversial views on Islam, sexuality, disabilities and immigration.

She said: “I’m pleased that the Whitehall Theatre has listened to concerns and cancelled the appearance of Katie Hopkins.

“I hope their management team have learned from this.

“Scotland is a diverse and inclusive nation. We reject the divisive, discriminatory, and dehumanising rhetoric that Ms Hopkins engages in.”

The Courier Columnist, Andrew Bachelor said he was also pleased by the decision after sharing his initial disappointment at the booking on Twitter.

He said: “Hatred isn’t welcome in Dundee, we are an open, inclusive, diverse and multicultural city, all of which Katie Hopkins stands against and the Whitehall Theatre shouldn’t have given her a platform in the first place.”

Last year the Whitehall Theatre faced calls to cancel comedian Jerry Sadowitz’s show following controversy over his appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Despite the backlash, the show went ahead on October 9.