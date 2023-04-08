Heroic firefighters who lost their lives in Dundee in 1960s finally to be honoured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Heroic firefighters who lost their lives in Dundee in 1960s finally to be honoured

John Buist and William Carnegie are the last firemen to lose their lives while on duty in Dundee.

By Jake Keith
One of the firefighters John Buist, pictured in 1960. Image: Fire Brigades Union

Two brave Dundee firefighters who died on duty months apart in 1962 are to be honoured in a city ceremony.

John Buist died while tackling a jute factory fire in April 1962 and William Carnegie fell from a roof at a fire in June of that year.

William was just 44 and John 51 when the incidents occurred.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) is to honour the pair with permanent memorials at Blackness Road fire station on April 13.

It forms part of its Red Plaque Scheme, launched in 2017, which has seen 50 firefighters honoured.

Men lost their lives serving and protecting the people of Dundee

The Dundee men are the last firemen to lose their lives on duty in the city and the FBU is eager to ensure they are remembered.

The ceremony will take place 61 years to the day since John’s death.

The unveiling ceremony includes speeches from FBU senior officials, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service senior officers and the Lord Provost, Bill Campbell, on behalf of Dundee City Council.

The Courier coverage of the fire in which John Buist, died on April 13 1962.

Local FBU representative Barrie McCourt said: “John Buist and William Carnegie lost their lives while serving and protecting the people of Dundee.

“The red plaques we unveil will ensure the memory of their sacrifice lives on.

“Both firefighters died whilst attending fires in the local area, and both left behind loving families and a bereaved community.

“As firefighters we will never forget those who have died in the line of duty, and with these plaques they will have their place in public memory, as part of the history of the city.”

Who was John Buist and what happened?

John and his colleagues were called out to a blaze at a warehouse owned by W. G. Grant & Co. at 31 Constitution Street on April 12 1962.

The storage facility, which contained 2,000 bales of jute, was well alight and flats nearby had to be evacuated.

While some of the firefighters were inside, a huge 35 foot high tier of jute bales fell.

Two other firemen, William Joiner and Harry Anderson, who had been trapped by falling bales, were rescued.

The pair had to be pulled to safety through a hole battered in a corrugated iron wall.

But John was trapped under two tons of jute.

John Buist. Image: Fire Brigades Union

Despite a two-and-a-half hour heroic effort by colleagues to dampen the flames and wheel out bales to clear the rescue path, John was unresponsive by the time he was pulled from the fire.

The fire caused a significant amount of damage, with the total value £45,000 at the time.

John was one of the best-known members of Angus Fire Service. A native of Fife, he was a motor engineer before joining the fire service.

A final touching tribute saw a spontaneous turnout of hundreds of Dundonians as local firemen marched with the cortege to Dundee Crematorium.

He lived with his wife Williamina, a former firewoman, and young son at Strathmore Avenue and had 30 years’ service.

Who was William Carnegie and what happened?

William had been helping tackle a dormer attic fire at a two-storey tenement at 58 Mains Road on June 14.

It was a small fire that resulted in the occupant being taken to hospital but was put out easily by the crew attending.

The image of William Carnegie used in The Courier in 1960.

While William was climbing out of the window to investigate damage to the roof however, the window frame apparently gave way. He fell 30 feet and was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

The hugely respected emergency service worker, who lived at Dryburgh Gardens, Lochee, died just over three weeks later on July 8.

A a motor engineer by trade, he joined the fire force in 1946 after service in the Scots Guards.

The Courier coverage of the incident that led to William Carnegie’s death June 15 1960.

He was known for helping disabled people at Hawthorn Swimming Club.

One of his colleagues said rarely a week passed without his attendance at the baths to instruct them.

He was survived by his wife and their 17 year old son. The family had planned to go on holiday the following day after chartering a boat for the Norfolk Broads.

His wife’s brother-in-law was Harry Anderson, the firefighter who was lucky to escape in the April fire in which John Buist lost his life.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Best pictures as kids take part in egg-cellent Dundee Easter hunt
Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans
What can community garden projects in Dundee and worldwide learn from each other?
The Shack owner surprised by 'special' Dundee street art mural
Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack
4
Mystery as Dundee parking fees 'credited' to Durham County Council
2
Public thanked for saving Dundee community fridge after hitting £30k funding goal
Play about Dundee 'finally' coming home with debut Rep performance
Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner's car and beat roof and bonnet with it
Family 'devastated' at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39

Most Read

1
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…
2
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
3
Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans
4
Stunning £900k Highland Pertshire home has unbeatable views across Loch Tay
5
Tony Watt claims he wasn’t wanted at Dundee United as St Mirren loan star…
6
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
7
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
8
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
9
‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises

More from The Courier

Dundee announce signing of Pierre Reedy ahead of Arbroath clash
Perth families hop to Black Watch Castle Museum for Easter fun
Loick Ayina reveals Dundee United father figure as Tannadice loan star embraces learning curve
COURIER OPINION: Can things get better or is SNP ship sinking?
PAUL WHITELAW: The enduring charm of Paul O'Grady
Missing Perthshire 15-year-old found safe and well
LESLEY HART: Manifesto for the middle aged
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's a juggling act, it is
The difference between a trick, a joke, and being fooled
Fife welder keeps licence despite injuring baby in high-speed crash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented