Dundee Best pictures as kids take part in egg-cellent Dundee Easter hunt Picnics and tree planting were also enjoyed at the free event in Douglas. 'All around the park' Easter event at Douglas Community Park. Picture shows; Zariyah Duffy, 4, on an Easter egg hunt. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson By Ben MacDonald April 8 2023, 3.44pm Share Best pictures as kids take part in egg-cellent Dundee Easter hunt Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4283461/douglas-park-dundee-easter-hunt/ Copy Link 0 comments [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans What can community garden projects in Dundee and worldwide learn from each other? Heroic firefighters who lost their lives in Dundee in 1960s finally to be honoured The Shack owner surprised by 'special' Dundee street art mural Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack 4 Mystery as Dundee parking fees 'credited' to Durham County Council 2 Public thanked for saving Dundee community fridge after hitting £30k funding goal Play about Dundee 'finally' coming home with debut Rep performance Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner's car and beat roof and bonnet with it Family 'devastated' at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39 Most Read 1 Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire… 2 Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in… 3 Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans 4 Stunning £900k Highland Pertshire home has unbeatable views across Loch Tay 5 Tony Watt claims he wasn’t wanted at Dundee United as St Mirren loan star… 6 Heroic firefighters who lost their lives in Dundee in 1960s finally to be honoured 7 School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank 4 8 Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39 9 Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire 10 ‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises More from The Courier Dundee announce signing of Pierre Reedy ahead of Arbroath clash Perth families hop to Black Watch Castle Museum for Easter fun Loick Ayina reveals Dundee United father figure as Tannadice loan star embraces learning curve COURIER OPINION: Can things get better or is SNP ship sinking? PAUL WHITELAW: The enduring charm of Paul O'Grady Missing Perthshire 15-year-old found safe and well LESLEY HART: Manifesto for the middle aged MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's a juggling act, it is The difference between a trick, a joke, and being fooled Fife welder keeps licence despite injuring baby in high-speed crash Editor's Picks Heroic firefighters who lost their lives in Dundee in 1960s finally to be honoured Kirriemuir groups make J M Barrie’s favourite park even more accessible to all Angus classic tractor run fuelled by family’s thanks for ‘exceptional’ hospice care Q&A: Getting to know comedian Stephanie Aird as she gears up to ‘bring her LOLs’ to Dundee Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans ‘Ghost’ of First World War soldier inspires giant sculpture heading for Black Watch Museum in Perth What can community garden projects in Dundee and worldwide learn from each other? Chance to get your hands on Queen Mother’s Royal limo for bargain price at Tayside auction Restaurant review: Creative menu shines a light on Rufflets St Andrews’ luxurious offering Siblings return to Arbroath childhood home of 75 years ago to see late father’s living room wall mural of famous Abbey Most Commented 1 Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream 2 Teens set fires and smash boat shed at Broughty Ferry waterfront 3 'Heads should roll' in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor 4 Dundee low emission zones - how to check if your car is affected 5 Humza Yousaf Q&A: First minister grilled on SNP finance probe crisis, Peter Murrell arrest and Nicola Sturgeon's legacy 6 St Andrews named second most expensive Scottish seaside town - how much does a home cost? 7 'Who would pay for repairs?' — Fears over Dundee Olympia repeat after £100m school tender agreed 8 KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf's SNP doesn't need the Greens in government 9 Dundee open-top bus breaks down on first day of tour 10 ALISTAIR HEATHER: Down but not out - an independence supporter's view of the SNP's current bourach