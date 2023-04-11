Residents hear ‘explosions’ after taxi torched in Dundee street

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents report hearing “multiple explosions” after a taxi was torched in a Dundee street.

Emergency services were called to Brown Constable Pend in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A Mercedes-Benz E-class was badly damaged during the incident, near the junction with Arthurstone Terrace.

Police Scotland confirmed a probe has been launched following the blaze in the Stobswell area of the city.

One resident told The Courier flames were soaring into the air as firefighters tackled the raging inferno.

He said: “The car was well alight, the flames were soaring into the air.

“I’m amazed it never caught onto a neighbouring fence.

“I was aware it was a taxi, I’d seen it sitting there before but the vehicle was an absolute mess once they got the fire under control.

“Police were also in attendance but it’s concerning to hear it’s being treated as deliberate.”

One woman who lived locally said she’d awoken during the third blast as the fire took hold.

She said: “There was multiple explosions as it awoke our entire house.

“My partner saw [fire crews] at the scene, you can still see the charred area in the car park where the car was sitting.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “At around 3.35am on Tuesday police received a report of a vehicle fire in the Brown Constable Street area of Dundee.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one appliance from Kingsway East Fire Station attended the incident.

A spokesman said: “We received a call at 3.21am, one appliance from Kingsway attended the scene.

“Crews used one hose reel jet, one breathing apparatus and small gear at the scene.”