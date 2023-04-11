Residents hear ‘explosions’ after taxi torched in Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Residents hear ‘explosions’ after taxi torched in Dundee street

Police and firefighters were called to the scene just after 3am.

By James Simpson
Firefighters at the blaze in Dundee. Image: Supplied.

Residents report hearing “multiple explosions” after a taxi was torched in a Dundee street.

Emergency services were called to Brown Constable Pend in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A Mercedes-Benz E-class was badly damaged during the incident, near the junction with Arthurstone Terrace.

Police Scotland confirmed a probe has been launched following the blaze in the Stobswell area of the city.

One resident told The Courier flames were soaring into the air as firefighters tackled the raging inferno.

Brown Constable Pend car-park. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

He said: “The car was well alight, the flames were soaring into the air.

“I’m amazed it never caught onto a neighbouring fence.

“I was aware it was a taxi, I’d seen it sitting there before but the vehicle was an absolute mess once they got the fire under control.

“Police were also in attendance but it’s concerning to hear it’s being treated as deliberate.”

The torched car was taped-off before being removed by the police. Image: Supplied

One woman who lived locally said she’d awoken during the third blast as the fire took hold.

She said: “There was multiple explosions as it awoke our entire house.

“My partner saw [fire crews] at the scene, you can still see the charred area in the car park where the car was sitting.”

Brown Constable Pend. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson<span style="color: #444444;font-family: Arial, sans-serif;font-size: 16px">.</span>

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “At around 3.35am on Tuesday police received a report of a vehicle fire in the Brown Constable Street area of Dundee.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one appliance from Kingsway East Fire Station attended the incident.

A spokesman said: “We received a call at 3.21am, one appliance from Kingsway attended the scene.

“Crews used one hose reel jet, one breathing apparatus and small gear at the scene.”

