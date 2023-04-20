Electric bike and hair products stolen during Dundee salon break-in

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An electric bike and hair products have been stolen from a Dundee salon during a break-in.

Thieves targeted Dhair on St Andrews Street in the city centre overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

An E-Cube electric bike, worth between £1,500 to £2,500, along with hair and beauty treatment products were taken.

Staff have declined to comment on the theft but police are appealing for information.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating a theft by housebreaking at a hair salon in St Andrews Street, Dundee, which took place sometime between 5pm on Monday and 7am on Tuesday.

“The property was broken into via the front of the store, and items including an E-Cube electric bike and a quantity of products relating to hair and beauty treatments were stolen.”

Those with information on the theft should contact police on 101 or speak to any police officer, quoting reference number 0560 of April 18.

Information can also be given anonymously via the Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111.