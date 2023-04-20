Dundee student’s ‘nightmare’ as £10k car stolen from Fife home

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee student has told of her “nightmare” after her car was stolen from outside her Fife home.

Katie Jane Harpin was asleep in her house on Oakfield Street in Kelty when her black Ford Focus, worth about £10,000, was taken.

The 28-year-old says she noticed the car was missing when she woke up to take her son to school on Thursday.

She has reported the theft to police and issued an appeal for information on social media.

Car theft happened overnight

Katie told The Courier: “My car was outside my house at 8pm last night and I never noticed it was gone until 8am this morning, so it must have happened overnight.

“I hadn’t heard a thing at all – I just realised when I went to take my son to school this morning.

“I was like, ‘What the hell?’ I have no idea who took it.

“I am shocked. I am just in disbelief.”

Inside the car – which has the registration number DN17 LZF – was Katie’s Apple watch and gym gear, worth about £300.

She had only bought the vehicle, which is about six years old, a year ago.

Katie, who is studying to be a nurse at Dundee University, relies on it on a daily basis to attend classes and to ferry her son around.

‘I need my car for everything – it’s a nightmare’

She still has the keys to the car and has no idea how the thief managed to take it.

She added: “I’m a single mum, I’m a student nurse, so obviously I need it for everything really. It is a nightmare.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of the theft of a car from a property on Oakfield Street, Kelty, around 9.35am on Thursday.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”