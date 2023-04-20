Dundee student’s ‘nightmare’ as £10k car stolen from Fife home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee student’s ‘nightmare’ as £10k car stolen from Fife home

Katie Jane Harpin from Kelty relies on the vehicle to get her son to school and attend university.

By Poppy Watson
The car was taken from Oakfield Street in Kelty. Image: Google Maps.
The car was taken from Oakfield Street in Kelty. Image: Google Maps.

A Dundee student has told of her “nightmare” after her car was stolen from outside her Fife home.

Katie Jane Harpin was asleep in her house on Oakfield Street in Kelty when her black Ford Focus, worth about £10,000, was taken.

The 28-year-old says she noticed the car was missing when she woke up to take her son to school on Thursday.

She has reported the theft to police and issued an appeal for information on social media.

Car theft happened overnight

Katie told The Courier: “My car was outside my house at 8pm last night and I never noticed it was gone until 8am this morning, so it must have happened overnight.

“I hadn’t heard a thing at all – I just realised when I went to take my son to school this morning.

“I was like, ‘What the hell?’ I have no idea who took it.

“I am shocked. I am just in disbelief.”

Katie’s black Ford Focus is similar to the one pictured. Image: Shutterstock/BoJack

Inside the car – which has the registration number DN17 LZF – was Katie’s Apple watch and gym gear, worth about £300.

She had only bought the vehicle, which is about six years old, a year ago.

Katie, who is studying to be a nurse at Dundee University, relies on it on a daily basis to attend classes and to ferry her son around.

‘I need my car for everything – it’s a nightmare’

She still has the keys to the car and has no idea how the thief managed to take it.

She added: “I’m a single mum, I’m a student nurse, so obviously I need it for everything really. It is a nightmare.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of the theft of a car from a property on Oakfield Street, Kelty, around 9.35am on Thursday.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

