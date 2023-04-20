Britain’s Got Talent winning magician coming to Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Britain’s Got Talent winning magician is bringing his tour to Dundee.

Richard Jones will perform during An Evening of Magic at the Whitehall Theatre on May 19.

The 32-year-old illusionist will be performing never-before-seen tricks including mindreading and illusions, with audience participation promised too.

Tickets for the show cost £22 for adults and £20 for concessions.

VIP tickets are also available for £50 and includes a chance to meet Richard and to see some magic up close.

Richard won the talent show in 2016 after securing more than 2.5 million votes from the British public and is the only magician to win it.

He is also a lance corporal and performed at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and is possession of a Gold Star – The Magic Circle’s highest honour.

Richard said: “I am really excited about this tour.

“There are some magic tricks planned that I have never shown before, and I know that people are going to love them.

“I can’t wait to bring the joy of magic to audiences across the UK.

“Magic allows people to lose themselves in the wonder of it all, even if it is just for a couple of hours.”

Britain’s Got Talent returned for its 16th series at the weekend.

Tickets for the magic show are available online.