Repair completed after burst pipe leaves Dundee homes without water

Repairs have been completed to a burst pipe that left some homes in Dundee without water.

Residents reported being left without water in the Lochee, Charleston and Menzieshill areas of the city on Monday morning.

Scottish Water says it has now reinstated supplies to the DD2 postcode area.

A statement from Scottish Water at 9am said: “Repairs to a burst water pipe which caused the interruption to water supplies for customers have been completed.

“We estimate it will take up to one hour for all customers to have their water supply restored.

“The water supply will gradually come in to service for customers during this period.

“While the supply is being restored please be aware that you may experience no water supply, low/intermittent pressure or discoloured water.”