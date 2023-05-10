CCTV captures moment hooded man nicks cash in Dundee laundrette distraction theft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

CCTV captures moment hooded man nicks cash in Dundee laundrette distraction theft

Perth Road Launderette owner, Tom French, fears those responsible lay in wait before stealing £60 in cash.

By James Simpson
This is the moment a man wearing a black hoodie pocketed a bag of cash from Perth Road laundrette. Image: Supplied

A Dundee launderette owner has voiced his anger after two thieves swiped cash during a distraction theft.

Tom, 37, contacted police after watching back CCTV footage of the incident on Monday morning.

A woman – described as being in her 40’s – distracted a staff member before a younger man pocketed the till float.

Speaking with The Courier, the owner said the incident happened just minutes after the business opened.

‘I think the shop was being watched’

Tom said: “I was so angered to see that these two basically preyed on a staff member whilst she was working alone.

“My mum just left the shop when these two had entered – we’d not long open. They must have been watching the store.

“Looking back at the video the woman attempts to pick up the float before noticing the staff member.

“She orchestrated it and makes a query about the price of a duvet getting washed.

“Our staff member is upset by what happened, she was just doing her job and goes over to help.

“The younger lad who was late teens, early twenties picks-up the float money, it all happens within minutes.

“Whilst it was only £60 I was angered watching it back on CCTV.”

The business, which has only been open around a year, shared the footage online to make others aware of the theft.

Whilst many voiced their disgust they’d said it was similar to an incident where a charity tin was stolen from a butchers in Lochee.

Tom added: “We shared the footage and people were commenting how these type of things seem to be happening more and more.

“It’s a tough climate to run a business as it is, so dealing with issues like this is a nightmare.

“People mentioned a charity tin being stolen from a butchers in March that was captured on CCTV.

Perth Road Launderette. Image: James Simpson/DC Thosmon

“Customers and people watching it online were upset and angered at what’s happened at the store.

“Even if these two are identified there will likely only be a slap on the wrists for what’s taken place.”

Police Scotland confirmed they’ve received a report of the theft within the store this week.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 12pm on Monday May 8, 2023, we were called to a report of a theft from a premises on Perth Road, Dundee.

“Inquiries have commenced and are ongoing.”

