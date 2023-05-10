CCTV captures moment hooded man nicks cash in Dundee laundrette distraction theft

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee launderette owner has voiced his anger after two thieves swiped cash during a distraction theft.

Perth Road Launderette owner, Tom French, fears those responsible lay in wait before stealing £60 in cash.

Tom, 37, contacted police after watching back CCTV footage of the incident on Monday morning.

A woman – described as being in her 40’s – distracted a staff member before a younger man pocketed the till float.

Speaking with The Courier, the owner said the incident happened just minutes after the business opened.

‘I think the shop was being watched’

Tom said: “I was so angered to see that these two basically preyed on a staff member whilst she was working alone.

“My mum just left the shop when these two had entered – we’d not long open. They must have been watching the store.

“Looking back at the video the woman attempts to pick up the float before noticing the staff member.

“She orchestrated it and makes a query about the price of a duvet getting washed.

“Our staff member is upset by what happened, she was just doing her job and goes over to help.

“The younger lad who was late teens, early twenties picks-up the float money, it all happens within minutes.

“Whilst it was only £60 I was angered watching it back on CCTV.”

The business, which has only been open around a year, shared the footage online to make others aware of the theft.

Whilst many voiced their disgust they’d said it was similar to an incident where a charity tin was stolen from a butchers in Lochee.

Tom added: “We shared the footage and people were commenting how these type of things seem to be happening more and more.

“It’s a tough climate to run a business as it is, so dealing with issues like this is a nightmare.

“People mentioned a charity tin being stolen from a butchers in March that was captured on CCTV.

“Customers and people watching it online were upset and angered at what’s happened at the store.

“Even if these two are identified there will likely only be a slap on the wrists for what’s taken place.”

Police Scotland confirmed they’ve received a report of the theft within the store this week.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 12pm on Monday May 8, 2023, we were called to a report of a theft from a premises on Perth Road, Dundee.

“Inquiries have commenced and are ongoing.”